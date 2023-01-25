College basketball roundup: W&L women win key ODAC game

LEXINGTON — Mary Schleusner had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as the Washington and Lee women's basketball team gained sole possession of first place in the ODAC with an 81-52 win over Randolph on Tuesday night.

The Generals (14-5, 11-1) and WildCats (16-3, 10-2) entered the game tied for first place.

Hanna Malik had 18 points and five assists for W&L. Elka Prechel had 17 points and five 3-pointers.

The Generals blocked nine shots, giving them a school-record 148 on the season. The old mark of 142 was set in the 2006-07 season.

WOMEN

Ferrum 70, Eastern Mennonite 52

Aisha Martin scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (8-11, 4-8 ODAC) past the Royals (7-11, 2-9) on Tuesday.

DeMeisha Canada had 14 points and eight rebounds. Kayleigh Shreffler had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

MEN

No. 12 Iowa St. 80, No. 5 Kansas St. 76

Jaren Holmes scored 23 points as Iowa State held on to beat Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats (17-3, 6-2) and Texas.

No. 20 Miami 86, FSU 63

Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece Tuesday as visiting Miami (16-4, 7-3 ACC) ended a nine-game losing streak in its series with Florida State (7-14, 5-5).

No. 24 Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 51

PJ Hall scored 17 points Tuesday as host Clemson (17-4, 9-1 ACC) handed Georgia Tech (8-12, 1-9) its sixth straight loss.

Tigers point guard Chase Hunter missed his third straight game with a foot injury. Tigers guard Alex Hemenway missed his ninth game with a foot injury.

UNC 72, Syracuse 68

Pete Nance scored 21 points, capped by a dunk with 19 seconds left that put North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 ACC) in front for good, as the Tar Heels pulled out a hard-fought battle with host Syracuse (13-8, 6-4) on Tuesday night.

After Nance dunked for a 69-68 lead, Judah Mintz tried to drive the lane for a go-ahead layup. But he was called for an offensive foul that was upgraded to a flagrant foul. Caleb Love converted three straight free throws to put the game away.

Syracuse visits Virginia Tech on Saturday.

N.C. State 85, Notre Dame 82

Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points to lead host North Carolina State (16-5, 6-4 ACC) to a victory over Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9) on Tuesday night.

Terquavion Smith added 18 points for N.C. State.

It was the Wolfpack’s fourth consecutive ACC home win, the team's longest streak since the 2013-14 season.