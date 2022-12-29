College basketball roundup: Wagner boosts Radford women

RADFORD — Olivia Wagner scored a career-high 15 points to lead the Radford women's basketball team to 69-42 win over UNC Asheville on Thursday.

Wagner, the daughter of former Ferrum and major league pitcher Billy Wagner, was one of three freshmen to start for Radford (5-7, 1-0 Big South) on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (4-8, 9-1) shot just 26.3% from the field and turned the ball over 23 times. It was the first time Radford held a foe to fewer than 45 points since a 48-42 win over Campbell in February 2020.

Vanessa Blake had 14 points for Radford. Rachel LaLonde snared 11 rebounds. Ashlyn Traylor added nine points and seven assists.

WOMEN

Roanoke 66, Eastern 46

JaBryah Haverkamp scored 12 points Thursday to lead the host Maroons (8-1) past Eastern (2-8) in the Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic.

Lauren Keel had 11 rebounds for Roanoke, which will play in the title game of the tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.

Eastern shot just 28.8% from the field.

Michigan State 83, No. 4 Indiana 78

Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the host Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) past Indiana (12-1, 2-1) on Thursday.

MEN

UNC Asheville 62, Radford 58

Drew Pember and Caleb Burgess each scored 12 points to lead the host Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 Big South) past the Highlanders (6-8, 0-1) on Thursday.

Radford lost its fifth straight game, with all those losses coming on the road.

Down 55-54 with 3:08 left, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to grab a 60-55 lead with 35 seconds left. DaQuan Smith sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 60-58 with 19 seconds to go, but Pember made two free throws to extend the lead to 62-58 with 15 seconds to go.

Smith had 14 points and four 3-pointers for Radford, which shot just 38.6% from the field. Justin Archer grabbed 11 rebounds.

W&L 83, Vassar 70

Robert DiSibio had 29 points and eight rebounds Thursday to lead the Generals (8-4) past the Brewers (5-3) in the first round of the W&L Holiday Tournament in Lexington.

W&L will face 20th-ranked Mary Washington, an 84-62 winner over The College of New Jersey, in the title game at 4 p.m. Friday.

Jack d'Entremont scored 14 points for the Generals, who shot 51.7% from the field.

No. 1 Purdue 82, Florida A&M 49

Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead host Purdue (13-0) to a victory over Florida A&M (2-9) on Thursday.

After missing Purdue's previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes.

No. 8 Alabama 78, No. 21 Miss. State 67

Mark Sears scored 20 points and visiting Alabama (11-2, 1-0 SEC) pulled away in the second half to beat Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1) on Wednesday night.

LSU 60, No. 9 Arkansas 57

KJ Williams made a key steal and Adam Miller sank two free throws with two seconds left to lead host LSU (12-1, 1-0 SEC) to the win over the Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) on Wednesday night.

Arkansas had a chance to pull out the victory when Makhi Mitchell blocked Derek Fountain’s shot with about eight seconds left. But Williams stripped the ball from Anthony Black as Black drove to the basket. Miller was fouled and made two foul shots.

Missouri 89, No. 19 Kentucky 75

Kobe Brown scored 30 points in a dominant performance, and host Missouri (12-1, 1-0 SEC) earned the win over Kentucky (8-4, 0-1) on Wednesday night.

The Tigers, who roared past then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 last week, are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season.

Missouri led by 12 at halftime and stretched it to more than 20 down the stretch, handing Kentucky coach John Calipari just his third loss in 14 SEC openers.

Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 23 points and 19 rebounds.