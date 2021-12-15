College basketball roundup: Wake Forest rallies past VMI

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alondes Williams scored 36 points to lead the Wake Forest men's basketball team to a 77-70 comeback win over VMI on Tuesday night.

Williams had the most prolific outing by a Demon Deacon since 2006.

Wake Forest improved to 10-1 — its best start after 11 games since Wake got off to an 11-0 start in the 2008-09 season.

VMI (7-5) led 42-29 at halftime.

Down 61-50 with 9:46 left, Wake went on an 18-4 run to grab a 68-65 lead with 2:37 left.

VMI's Jake Stephens sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 68 with 2:24 remaining, but it was VMI's final basket of the game. Isaiah Mucius drained a 3-pointer and Williams made a jumper to give Wake a 73-68 lead with 1:33 to go.

Kamdyn Curfman had 24 points and six 3-pointers for the Keydets. Honor Huff added 13 points. Stephens had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Wake shot just 36.2% from the field but was 28 of 31 from the free-throw line. VMI was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

VMI shot only 32.3% from the field in the second half. VMI made just one of its final 13 field-goal attempts.

The Keydets made nine 3-pointers in the first half but only four in the second half.

MEN

Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAndre Williams had 20 points and six assists Tuesday night to help the Tigers (6-4) snap a four-game skid.

Ex-Hokie Landers Nolley had 13 points for Memphis, which won for the first time since beating Virginia Tech last month.

Keon Ellis led the Crimson Tide (8-2) with 19 points.

Duke game canceled

Cleveland State announced Wednesday it has canceled Saturday's men's basketball game at No. 2 Duke after pausing team activities due to COVID-19 protocols and positive cases within the Cleveland State program.

Cleveland State's game at Kent State next week has also been canceled.

The announcement came a day after the No. 25 North Carolina women's basketball team announced its Wednesday game against Jacksonville had been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Dolphins program.

Tulane over the weekend temporarily shuttered its men’s basketball program because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Its games against Texas A&M and Grambling State this week were canceled.

WOMEN

Ferrum 60, Salem 62

FERRUM — Cameron Hawkins had 21 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday to lead the Panthers (4-6) past the Spirits (1-7).

DeMeisha Canada had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Ferrum. Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) also scored 20 points.