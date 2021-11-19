College football notes: Mount Union a stern test for W&L

Wachenheim said Wednesday he did not know if the two would be able to play against Western Carolina.

"It's going to be truly a Saturday decison," Wachenheim said. "They wouldn't play if we were playing the game [Wednesday] but hopefully they'll be ready to go Saturday."

Herres, a senior, needs nine catches to become VMI's career leader in receptions and 86 yards to become the school's all-time leader in receiving yards.

VMI also played last weekend without senior running back Korey Bridy, who underwent season-ending foot surgery last week.

Bridy injured the Lisfranc ligament in his foot in an Oct. 9 win over Chattanooga and missed the following game against Mercer. He was told he could return to action if he could handle the pain, so he played the following two games. But he met with Wachenheim last Monday to tell him he had made a new decision.

"He says, "Coach, I'm not helping the team. I can't play at 100%. I'm going to go ahead and have the surgery,’" Wachenheim said.

Western Carolina, which is steered by former Florida quarterback Kerwin Bell, leads the SoCon in passing offense (312.3 ypg).

A good start Saturday would help VMI, but the Keydets have had trouble in that regard lately.