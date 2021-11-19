College football notes: Mount Union a stern test for W&L

The Mount Union football program has won 13 NCAA Division III championships.
The Washington and Lee football program has never won a playoff game.
So the Generals (8-2) will certainly be the underdogs when they visit Mount Union (10-0) in the first round of the 32-team NCAA playoffs at noon Saturday in Alliance, Ohio.
"It's a great program," W&L coach Garrett LeRose said of Mount Union. "We know what we have ahead of us, so it's allowed our guys to be really focused at practice.
"It's exciting because it's an opportunity to go compete against a team with great tradition to see where we stack up."
But LeRose doesn't want to put Mount Union on a pedestal.
"We're not playing Ohio State. We're going to play Mount Union," he said.
The Generals also visited Mount Union in the first round of the 2017 playoffs. Mount Union won 21-0 in a downpour, dropping W&L to 0-5 all-time in the playoffs.
"You certainly can't hide from the tradition of the program that we're going to be playing, but we've got to prepare ourselves just like we have all season to go play a football game," LeRose said.
"It's not a magic wand. There's no special sauce that's going to make this [upset] happen. We've got to continue the approach that's made us successful all year. … If we focus on ourselves, we'll see what the result is."
LeRose was a W&L assistant when the teams last met in 2017. W&L's Josh Breece, now a fifth-year senior, ran for 169 yards in that loss.
Mount Union went on to win the Stagg Bowl that year for the 13th time. The Purple Raiders' head coach at the time was Vince Kehres, the son of former Mount Union coaching legend Larry Kehres. Vince Kehres left Mount Union after the 2019 season to become Toledo's defensive coordinator.
Geoff Dartt, a former Mount Union player and assistant, succeeded Vince Kehres as coach. His team ranks fourth in the D3football.com Top 25 poll this week.
Mount Union ranks fifth in Division III in scoring offense (48.9 ppg) and third in total offense (539.1 ypg).
Purple Raiders quarterback Braxton Plunk has thrown for 3,195 yards and 31 touchdowns.
"They're big up front and athletic. Their quarterback does a great job distributing the ball and getting it out quickly," LeRose said. "He's a hard guy to get pressure on."
DeAndre Parker has run for 714 yards for Mount Union. Backup Josh Petruccelli, who ran for 109 yards in the 2017 win over W&L, has rushed for 623 yards this season.
W&L ranks fourth in Division III in rushing offense (324 ypg). Breece has run for 810 yards, while quarterback Stephen Murrin has run for 777 yards.
But Mount Union ranks sixth in scoring defense (9.1 ppg) and 16th in rushing defense (61.9 ypg).
"They've got guys at all levels [of the defense'] that can make plays," LeRose said. "We've got some pretty good players as well. So we've just got to go out there, line up and see what we can do against that defense."
ODAC champ W&L is coming off a 14-6 loss at Shenandoah last weekend. W&L had clinched the ODAC's automatic playoff bid the previous weekend.
W&L place-kicker Arturo Ramirez, who hurt his leg in practice last week, was unable to play against Shenandoah. But he will return to action Saturday.
Catamounts next for VMI
VMI, coming off back-to-back road defeats against East Tennessee State and Furman, will conclude the regular season by hosting Western Carolina (3-7, 3-4 Southern Conference) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Keydets (6-4, 4-3) must win Saturday to be considered by the FCS playoff selection committee for an at-large bid. The playoff field will be announced Sunday.
"By losing the last two weeks we've lost control of our own destiny, and so all we can do is play our best this week and we'll see what the committee decides," coach Scott Wachenheim said.
In last weekend's 37-31 loss at Furman, VMI was without injured receivers Jakob Herres and Leroy Thomas (Patrick Henry). Both were hurt at ETSU the previous weekend.
Wachenheim said Wednesday he did not know if the two would be able to play against Western Carolina.
"It's going to be truly a Saturday decison," Wachenheim said. "They wouldn't play if we were playing the game [Wednesday] but hopefully they'll be ready to go Saturday."
Herres, a senior, needs nine catches to become VMI's career leader in receptions and 86 yards to become the school's all-time leader in receiving yards.
VMI also played last weekend without senior running back Korey Bridy, who underwent season-ending foot surgery last week.
Bridy injured the Lisfranc ligament in his foot in an Oct. 9 win over Chattanooga and missed the following game against Mercer. He was told he could return to action if he could handle the pain, so he played the following two games. But he met with Wachenheim last Monday to tell him he had made a new decision.
"He says, "Coach, I'm not helping the team. I can't play at 100%. I'm going to go ahead and have the surgery,’" Wachenheim said.
Western Carolina, which is steered by former Florida quarterback Kerwin Bell, leads the SoCon in passing offense (312.3 ypg).
A good start Saturday would help VMI, but the Keydets have had trouble in that regard lately.
VMI fell behind 10-0 to Samford on Oct. 30 but erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit and won the game. VMI fell behind 21-0 at ETSU and trailed the rest of the way, however. VMI fell behind 17-0 at Furman and trailed the rest of the way in that game.