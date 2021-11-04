College football notes: No. 14 ETSU next up for No. 18 VMI

The VMI football team is in the driver's seat for the Southern Conference's automatic FCS playoff bid.

But a nationally ranked foe could knock VMI off that perch Saturday.

The 18th-ranked Keydets (6-2, 4-1) will visit 14th-ranked East Tennessee State at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN Plus.

VMI, which made its FCS playoff debut last spring, is in the hunt for a second straight SoCon title and another postseason berth.

"To know that if you win out you're going to be the champion and go to the playoffs, … that's why you prepare all offseason long, for the opportunity to be in this position," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "It's a heck of a lot of fun."

ETSU (7-1, 4-1), which upset FBS member Vanderbilt 23-3 in its opener, boasts a balanced offense and a stout defense.

"They will ball-control [foes] and beat you up and they have the ability to win close games that are low-scoring, but they … can be explosive when they need to be and when they up-tempo you and start throwing the ball around," Wachenheim said.