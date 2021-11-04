College football notes: No. 14 ETSU next up for No. 18 VMI

The VMI football team is in the driver's seat for the Southern Conference's automatic FCS playoff bid.
But a nationally ranked foe could knock VMI off that perch Saturday.
The 18th-ranked Keydets (6-2, 4-1) will visit 14th-ranked East Tennessee State at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN Plus.
VMI, which made its FCS playoff debut last spring, is in the hunt for a second straight SoCon title and another postseason berth.
"To know that if you win out you're going to be the champion and go to the playoffs, … that's why you prepare all offseason long, for the opportunity to be in this position," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. "It's a heck of a lot of fun."
ETSU (7-1, 4-1), which upset FBS member Vanderbilt 23-3 in its opener, boasts a balanced offense and a stout defense.
"They will ball-control [foes] and beat you up and they have the ability to win close games that are low-scoring, but they … can be explosive when they need to be and when they up-tempo you and start throwing the ball around," Wachenheim said.
The Keydets are in a three-way tie for second place with ETSU and Chattanooga. All three are at 4-1 in league play. Mercer, which is idle Saturday, is in first with a 5-1 league mark. But VMI has already beaten Mercer and Chattanooga, so the Keydets control their own destiny when it comes to the automatic bid.
Even if VMI loses Saturday and does not wind up snaring the automatic bid, VMI would still have a good shot at an at-large bid if it bounces back with wins over Furman and Western Carolina in its final two games.
The FCS playoff field was limited to 16 teams last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the field will return to 24 teams, including 13 at-large picks, this month. At least one SoCon team received an at-large bid each year from 2015 through 2019.
The Buccaneers are allowing an average of just 18.4 points. Linebacker Jared Folks, one of the team's top tacklers, is in his eighth college season.
ETSU, which was idle last weekend, ranks eighth in the FCS in rushing offense (221.9 ypg). ETSU averages 217.1 yards through the air.
But the Buccaneers' offense has sputtered of late. Chattanooga beat ETSU 21-16 on Oct. 16. The Bucs won 17-13 at Furman on Oct. 23 on Tyler Riddell's 3-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left.
Riddell has thrown for 1,664 yards, while Quay Holmes has run for a league-high 926 yards.
Ferrum to visit W&L
Washington and Lee (7-1, 4-0) can clinch the ODAC's automatic NCAA Division III playoff bid by beating visiting Ferrum (6-2, 3-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Generals have won seven straight games. They won 30-28 at nonconference foe Emory & Henry last weekend on sophomore Arturo Ramirez's game-ending 38-yard field goal.
"Recruiting him, we knew he had a big leg," W&L coach Garrett LeRose said.
It was the third time this year that W&L won a game by two points or fewer.
W&L ranks fifth in Division III in rushing offense (326.9 ypg), even though Josh Breece, its leading rusher this season, averages just 81.5 yards.
"It's nice to have balance," LeRose said. "That's really challenged teams [when] … they've tried to take away Josh."
Ferrum, which has clinched its first winning season since 2017, has won five games by seven points or fewer.
The Panthers are coming off their first lopsided win of the year — a 57-35 victory over Guilford. Titus Jones threw a school-record six touchdown passes in that game, but only one of them was to standout receiver Tmahdae Penn. Jones' TD passes went to six different receivers.
"Penn was a little dinged up going into the game and we had to look other places," Ferrum coach Cleive Adams said.
The Generals are concerned about containing Jones, who has thrown for 2,000 yards and an ODAC-best 20 TD passes.
"We have to try to move him off his spot sometimes and try to get the ball out quicker," LeRose said.
Ferrum now has a balanced attack. Joshua Ellerbe has run for more than 100 yards in each of the past two games.
"When you give [Jones] an opportunity to have a run game, he's pretty deadly in the passing game," Adams said.
Adams credits his revamped offensive line for the improved production. Marquis Carter, Daniel Mitchell (Carroll County) and David Boston (William Fleming) have now been joined by Christian Sorrells and Jamon Reed.
"We made some adjustments in the last couple weeks with our offensive line," Adams said. "We found a pretty good group of five."