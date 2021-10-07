College Football Notes: Preseason SoCon favorite Chattanooga next for VMI

The Mocs' other loss was to then-ranked Austin Peay in the season opener. The Mocs, who are coming off a 45-17 win over Western Carolina, allow an average of just 18.8 points.

"There's not a weak link on their defense," Wachenheim said.

This will be the teams' first meeting since the 2019 season. Chattanooga was the lone SoCon team VMI did not play last spring. The teams' February game was scrapped because of the Mocs’ COVID-19 issues. Chattanooga wound up playing just four games last spring (winning three of them) before opting out of the rest of the season.

VMI beat Chattanooga 31-24 in the 2019 season finale. Wachenheim and defensive coordinator Tom Clark tinkered with the defense prior to that game. The result was so good, VMI has kept that defensive approach ever since.

"We had a little bit of an element of surprise [in the 2019 game]," Wachenheim said. "I don't think they expected us to play press man [defense]. … We just knew we couldn't stop the run if we didn't load the box.

"This year we have to give them a couple different looks in order to try to keep them off guard a little bit, because I'm sure they're studying that game."

VMI, which fell out of the FCS polls this week, will start Seth Morgan at quarterback Saturday.