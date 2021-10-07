College Football Notes: Preseason SoCon favorite Chattanooga next for VMI

A nationally ranked team that was the preseason pick to win the Southern Conference will be in action at Foster Stadium on Saturday.
No, not VMI. Its opponent.
Chattanooga, which is ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches Top 25 poll, will visit defending SoCon champ VMI (3-2, 1-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Mocs (2-2, 1-0) were picked to win the Southern Conference this year in both the league's preseason coaches poll and the league's preseason media poll.
A loss last month might indicate just how good the Mocs are.
Chattanooga led Kentucky 16-14 early in the fourth quarter of their Sept. 18 game before falling 28-23. Kentucky is now 5-0 and moved into the Associated Press Top 25 this week.
The Mocs average 183.8 yards rushing.
"They're very physical on offense," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said this week. "They've got three running backs that can physically run over you, and they're also fast enough to run by you. They could control the tempo of that [Kentucky] game because their offensive line is big, strong and their run-blocking scheme can pick up all the line movements and blitzes that Kentucky was bringing.
"And defensively, they match up with that team. … We've got our work cut out for us."
The Mocs' other loss was to then-ranked Austin Peay in the season opener. The Mocs, who are coming off a 45-17 win over Western Carolina, allow an average of just 18.8 points.
"There's not a weak link on their defense," Wachenheim said.
This will be the teams' first meeting since the 2019 season. Chattanooga was the lone SoCon team VMI did not play last spring. The teams' February game was scrapped because of the Mocs’ COVID-19 issues. Chattanooga wound up playing just four games last spring (winning three of them) before opting out of the rest of the season.
VMI beat Chattanooga 31-24 in the 2019 season finale. Wachenheim and defensive coordinator Tom Clark tinkered with the defense prior to that game. The result was so good, VMI has kept that defensive approach ever since.
"We had a little bit of an element of surprise [in the 2019 game]," Wachenheim said. "I don't think they expected us to play press man [defense]. … We just knew we couldn't stop the run if we didn't load the box.
"This year we have to give them a couple different looks in order to try to keep them off guard a little bit, because I'm sure they're studying that game."
VMI, which fell out of the FCS polls this week, will start Seth Morgan at quarterback Saturday.
"He's 100% healthy," Wachenheim said.
It will be Morgan's first start since he suffered a sprained ankle and received a helmet-to-helmet hit on the same play in the first quarter of the team's Sept. 18 win at Cornell. Collin Ironside relieved Morgan in that game and led the Keydets to victory.
Ironside started the team's Sept. 25 win over Wofford. Morgan, whose ankle was not yet 100%, was not used in that game.
Morgan's ankle had improved to 100% by last Wednesday. Ironside played only the first three VMI possessions of last weekend's 35-24 loss to The Citadel. With VMI down 14-0, Morgan took over early in the second quarter and played the rest of the way.
Murrin to again start for W&L
Stephen Murrin will make his second straight start at quarterback for Washington and Lee (4-1) when the Generals host Apprentice on Saturday.
QB Jack Pollard, who was hurt late in the team's 25-24 win at Randolph-Macon on Sept. 25, will miss his second straight game with a lower-leg injury. His status is week-to-week, said coach Garrett LeRose.
Murrin completed six of seven passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in last weekend's 32-30 win at Hampden-Sydney.
"He did a great job," LeRose said.
Murrin is a sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas. He is one of 11 Texans on the W&L roster.
"Our university, particularly in the Dallas and Houston areas, is very well-represented," LeRose said. "He was looking at a lot of the other high-academic schools around the country."
W&L will regain the services of place-kicker Arturo Ramirez on Saturday. Ramirez did not play last weekend because of an undisclosed violation of team policies, according to LeRose. Instead of using a backup kicker, W&L attempted a two-point conversion after each of its touchdowns last weekend.
The Generals have won four straight games. Saturday will mark their first meeting with Apprentice (1-2) in six years.
Apprentice was supposed to host Guilford last weekend but announced last week that Guilford would be unable to make the trip because of COVID-19 protocols. It was the second time this season an Apprentice game was canceled because of a foe's COVID-19 issues.
Liberty to retire Jennings' jersey
Liberty University announced Thursday it will retire the No. 23 jersey of former Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian, Liberty University and NFL running back Rashad Jennings at Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee.
Liberty had announced in May 2020 that it would retire the jersey of the former “Dancing With the Stars” champ at a 2020 game, but the ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.