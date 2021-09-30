College football notes: VMI coach mum on starting QB

Backup quarterback Collin Ironside has led the VMI football team to victory the past two weeks.
Will Seth Morgan return to action when the 18th-ranked Keydets visit The Citadel on Saturday?
Coach Scott Wachenheim does not want to tip his hand.
"I'd like to keep that within the team because I don't want The Citadel to know unless they fly a drone over practice and watch," Wachenheim said on a video conference Wednesday. "We've definitely made a decision. I've informed both young men. But I'd like to keep that under wraps."
Morgan, who earned Southern Conference freshman of the year honors last season, left the Sept. 18 game at Cornell in the first quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit. He initially had a hard time getting to his feet but eventually walked off the field. Ironside came off the bench and threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the Keydets' 31-21 win.
Morgan was in uniform for last weekend's 31-23 win over Wofford. He threw passes in pregame warmups but did not play in the game.
Ironside had been told last Wednesday that he would start against Wofford. Morgan was cleared to play last Thursday, but the staff decided to stick with the plan to start Ironside.
Ironside, a redshirt freshman, completed 18 of 22 passes for 183 yards and two TDs in his starting debut last weekend.
Since Morgan was cleared to play last Thursday, isn't it a no-brainer that he will return to the starting lineup at The Citadel?
"Both quarterbacks are highly qualified," Wachenheim said. "There's a lot of factors that you take into mind when you decide who can play, and one of them is physical health. One … is how they perform. Another of it's leadership. They're tough decisions to make, and I'm very thankful at VMI that we have two quarterbacks that can go out there and play winning football."
Morgan threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns in VMI's win over The Citadel in April. VMI clinched the Southern Conference title with that win.
VMI (3-1, 1-0) is looking to win "The Military Classic of the South" for the third straight season — a feat the Keydets have not pulled off since the 1960s.
The Bulldogs (1-2) opened this season with a 52-14 loss at FBS member Coastal Carolina. They lost 38-21 to Charleston Southern in their second game and beat Division II member North Greenville 45-13 on Sept. 18. They were idle last week.
Citadel coach Brent Thompson's Bulldogs are ranked 10th in the FCS in rushing offense (255.7 ypg) with their triple-option attack.
"He's willing to run the fullback at you for 3 or 4 yards a time for the entire game, and so we have to be very disciplined on defense," Wachneheim said. "They put you in many one-on-one situations, and if they win the one-on-one it can be an explosive play."
The Keydets held option-oriented Wofford to 93 yards rushing in the second half last week. So is Wachenheim feeling good about his run defense entering Saturday's game?
"You never feel good about the run defense when you play The Citadel," Wachenheim said. "They're experts at what they do. If you look at last year's game, they were inches from breaking multiple runs for long gains and our guys found a way to get their players on the ground.
"I've woken up at 4 o'clock in the morning the last three days very concerned about our run defense against The Citadel."
W&L QB doubtful
Washington and Lee starting quarterback Jack Pollard is doubtful for Saturday's visit to Hampden-Sydney, W&L coach Garrett LeRose said Wednesday.
Pollard was injured while running the ball on the 10th play of W&L's 17-play, 99-yard, game-ending touchdown drive in last weekend's 25-24 win at then-No. 16 Randolph-Macon. Backup QB Stephen Murrin replaced the senior for the rest of the drive.
Pollard suffered a lower-leg injury, said LeRose.
Murrin ran the ball three times and completed a pass on the game-winning drive at Randolph-Macon. He scored on a 1-yard run with no time left on the clock and Josh Breece ran for the two-point conversion to give the Generals (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) the win.
"We certainly saw Stephen come in on the back end there and be able to execute the offense on a high level, so we're confident in our depth," LeRose said.
LeRose was also glad the W&L defense forced Randolph-Macon to punt with 7:38 left, setting the stage for the Generals' 99-yard drive.
"That … gives me a lot of faith in putting either side of the ball on the field in a pressure situation," LeRose said.
Pollard has thrown for 260 yards and three TDs and has run for 233 yards and two TDs this year. Murrin, a sophomore, has run for 136 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries and has completed three of six passes.
The Generals have won three straight games since opening with a 28-24 loss at Christopher Newport. That loss was their first game since the 2019 season.
"In that first loss, getting ourselves back on the field for the first time in a long time, we were able to experience a lot of … game-day situations that prepared us for each of the next three games," LeRose said.
Hampden-Sydney is 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the ODAC.
Ferrum unbeaten
Ferrum went just 2-3 last spring, but the team is off to a 3-0 start this season.
Senior quarterback Titus Jones has passed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions.
"When your quarterback's playing well, things kind of fall into place," coach Cleive Adams said. "He's learned to protect the ball and protect the chains a little bit better from last year. His arm strength and accuracy is still the same [as last spring]. He's just not putting himself in bad situations."
Ferrum has beaten Averett, Christopher Newport and Apprentice — all by seven points or fewer.
The Panthers will open ODAC play against Randolph-Macon (3-1, 1-1) on Saturday.
"We'll have a shot to be in the [ODAC] conversation," Adams said. "I can't sit here and promise a run for the ODAC title, but I will say my kids are going to play hard and they're going to try to execute at a high, high level."