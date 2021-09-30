College football notes: VMI coach mum on starting QB

Since Morgan was cleared to play last Thursday, isn't it a no-brainer that he will return to the starting lineup at The Citadel?

"Both quarterbacks are highly qualified," Wachenheim said. "There's a lot of factors that you take into mind when you decide who can play, and one of them is physical health. One … is how they perform. Another of it's leadership. They're tough decisions to make, and I'm very thankful at VMI that we have two quarterbacks that can go out there and play winning football."

Morgan threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns in VMI's win over The Citadel in April. VMI clinched the Southern Conference title with that win.

VMI (3-1, 1-0) is looking to win "The Military Classic of the South" for the third straight season — a feat the Keydets have not pulled off since the 1960s.

The Bulldogs (1-2) opened this season with a 52-14 loss at FBS member Coastal Carolina. They lost 38-21 to Charleston Southern in their second game and beat Division II member North Greenville 45-13 on Sept. 18. They were idle last week.

Citadel coach Brent Thompson's Bulldogs are ranked 10th in the FCS in rushing offense (255.7 ypg) with their triple-option attack.