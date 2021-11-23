College football notes: VMI players earn All-SoCon honors

As expected, Herres, Dabney, Jackson, Caselberry and a number of their fellow VMI seniors tweeted this week that they have entered the transfer portal so they can join new teams as graduate transfers. Hartnett was one of the graduating fourth-year juniors who also tweeted this week about entering the portal as graduate transfers.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use their extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Herres, a 2020 FCS All-American, ranks second on the VMI career lists in catches (226) and receiving yards (3,006) and owns the VMI career mark for TD catches (26).

Other Keydets who will be graduating next month or next May and tweeted about entering the portal are senior running back Korey Bridy, who ran for 654 yards and eight TDs in eight games; senior tackles Marshall Gill and Shane Strand; fourth-year junior guard Jacob Peace; fourth-year junior center Ayden Jilson; and senior linebacker Carter Johnson.

NOTE

Dressler honored