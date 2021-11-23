College football notes: VMI players earn All-SoCon honors

VMI junior linebacker Stone Snyder was named the Southern Conference defensive player of the year by the league's media members for the second straight season Tuesday.
Snyder had 120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and three fumble recoveries for the 6-5 Keydets.
SoCon coaches and media members gave out honors in separate balloting Tuesday.
Snyder was joined on the coaches' All-SoCon first team by defensive tackle Warren Dabney (46 tackles); place-kicker Jerry Rice, a Lord Botetourt graduate who was 17 of 19 on field-goal attempts and 39 of 39 on extra-point kicks; and long snapper Robert Soderholm.
The coaches' All-SoCon second team included receiver Jakob Herres (47 catches for 500 yards and five touchdowns in eight games), receiver Michael Jackson (51 catches for 695 yards and six TDs); center Nick Hartnett; defensive backs Ethan Caselberry (72 tackles) and Aljareek Malry (60 tackles and two interceptions); and punter Jack Culbreath (43.7 yards per punt).
The coaches' all-freshman team included running back Hunter Rice, a Lord Botetourt graduate who ran for 298 yards and seven TDs, and linebacker Kandler Martin (35 tackles).
The media's All-SoCon first team included Hartnett, Snyder, Dabney and Culbreath.
The media's second team included Herres, Jackson, Caselberry, Jerry Rice and Soderholm.
As expected, Herres, Dabney, Jackson, Caselberry and a number of their fellow VMI seniors tweeted this week that they have entered the transfer portal so they can join new teams as graduate transfers. Hartnett was one of the graduating fourth-year juniors who also tweeted this week about entering the portal as graduate transfers.
VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use their extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Herres, a 2020 FCS All-American, ranks second on the VMI career lists in catches (226) and receiving yards (3,006) and owns the VMI career mark for TD catches (26).
Other Keydets who will be graduating next month or next May and tweeted about entering the portal are senior running back Korey Bridy, who ran for 654 yards and eight TDs in eight games; senior tackles Marshall Gill and Shane Strand; fourth-year junior guard Jacob Peace; fourth-year junior center Ayden Jilson; and senior linebacker Carter Johnson.
NOTE
Dressler honored
Richmond linebacker and Covington High School graduate Tyler Dressler was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team Tuesday for the third straight season.