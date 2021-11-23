College football notes: VMI seniors Herres, Bridy enter transfer portal

As expected, VMI receiver Jakob Herres, running back Korey Bridy and a number of their fellow seniors have tweeted this week that they have entered the transfer portal so they can join new teams as graduate transfers.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its seniors must find a new school in order to use their extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Herres, a 2020 FCS All-American, had 47 catches for 500 yards and five touchdowns for the 6-5 Keydets this season. He missed three games with injuries this season. He ranks second on the VMI career lists in catches (226) and receiving yards (3,006) and owns the VMI career mark for TD catches (26).

Bridy ran for 654 yards and eight TDs this season. He missed three games with a foot injury.

Other Keydets who will be graduating next month or next May and tweeted about entering the portal are senior receiver Michael Jackson (51 catches for 695 yards and six TDs); senior tackles Marshall Gill and Shane Strand; fourth-year junior guard Jacob Peace; fourth-year junior centers Nick Hartnett and Ayden Jilson; senior safety Ethan Caselberry (72 tackles); senior defensive tackle Warren Dabney (46 tackles) and senior linebacker Carter Johnson.