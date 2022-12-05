College football notes: VMI's Eller enters transfer portal

VMI starting linebacker and Lord Botetourt graduate Evan Eller tweeted Monday that he was entering the transfer portal.

Eller recorded 99 tackles as a junior this year, tying for second in the Southern Conference. He also had seven tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two QB hurries and one pass breakup.

It was Eller’s third year playing for Scott Wachenheim, who resigned as the Keydets’ coach last month. VMI hired Danny Rocco as his replacement last weekend. He has two years of eligibility remaining, including the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all fall 2020 athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eller was named the Class 3 state defensive player of the year as a Lord Botetourt junior in 2018.

— Mark Berman

Dudley, Lanier

finalists namedJames Madison quarterback Todd Centeio, William and Mary linebacker John Pius and Richmond QB Reece Udinski were announced Monday as the finalists for the Dudley Award, which goes to the top Division I player in the state as determined by a panel of state media members.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers (1,928 rushing yards) and Randolph-Macon QB Drew Campanale (completion percentage of 78.1%) were named the finalists for the Lanier Award, which goes to the top small-college player in the state as determined by the panel. The winners will be announced Saturday.

Centeio threw for 2,697 yards for JMU. Udinski, an ex VMI star, threw for 3,398 yards for Richmond. Pius has 11 1/2 sacks for the Tribe, which will play in the FCS quarterfinals Friday at Montana State.

— The Richmond Times-Dispatch

Cincinnati hires

Satterfield as coachLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cincinnati has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next football coach.

Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati.

Satterfield replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.

N.C. State QB Leary

to transferRALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

Leary suffered a season-ending injury in October after being named preseason ACC player of the year. Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions in six games.

Clemson QB Uiagalelei

enters portalCLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after two seasons as the starter, the school confirmed Monday.

Uiagalelei was replaced after two series in Saturday’s 39-10 win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, and coach Dabo Swinney already has announced freshman Cade Klubnik will start in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

Florida QB entering NFL draftGAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, considered more of a long-term project than a slam-dunk prospect, is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft.

Richardson announced his decision with a lengthy social media post Monday, four days after backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team following his arrest on child pornography charges. Richardson’s departure leaves freshman Max Brown, Ohio State transfer Jack Miller or walk-on Kyle Engel to make his first career start in the Las Vegas Bowl against 17th-ranked Oregon State (9-3) on Dec. 17.

Buckeyes WR Smith-Njigba

to sit out bowlCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.

The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games.