You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College football: Old Dominion cancels fall football season, may try in the spring
0 comments

College football: Old Dominion cancels fall football season, may try in the spring

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Buffalo Penn St Football

First-year Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne has seen his debut pushed back after the Monarchs opted to cancel football this fall.

 Barry Reeger

Old Dominion is canceling its fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President John Broderick made the announcement Monday, saying he knows student-athletes and fans will be disappointed, but playing “posed too great a risk.”

The decision was made with input from athletic director Wood Selig, medical and health experts and state and local officials, he said.

Old Dominion, under first-year coach Ricky Rahne, joins the 12-team Mid-American Conference and Connecticut as Football Bowl Subdivision schools that have decided not to compete in football. Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and the Monarchs’ first volleyball team also won’t compete.

Selig said he hopes that fall sports can be played in the spring if it’s safe and has NCAA approval.

“This is just right thing to do for everyone involved,” Selig said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert