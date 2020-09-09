College Football Report for Week 1

UAB AT MIAMI
8 p.m. Thursday, ACC Network
The Hurricanes will unveil their new spread offense — and their new quarterback.
Houston graduate transfer D'Eriq King will look to rev up an offense that averaged just 25.7 points last year.
Miami's new offensive coordinator is also from the American Athletic Conference — former SMU offensive chief Rhett Lashlee.
The Hurricanes also have a key defensive addition from that conference — DE Quincy Roche. The Temple graduate transfer was the 2019 American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.
Miami returns six starters on offense, including TE Brevin Jordan, and three on defense.
UAB (1-0), which opened this season with a 45-35 win over FCS member Central Arkansas, has been picked to win the Conference USA West Division by the Street & Smith's, Lindy's Sports and Athlon Sports preview magazines.
"Any time you’re in an opener, tackling is always going to be a big deal," Miami coach Manny Diaz said. "[UAB is] a team who has played a game, has tackled and been tackled, as opposed to us, who has only been tackled in scrimmage situations, which we all lost due to missing some of spring football. That’s going to be a challenge."
This will be the teams' first meeting.
CLEMSON AT WAKE FOREST
7:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
The Tigers topped the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, so this game will be in the national spotlight — so much so that ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate from Wake for the first time. But fans will not be allowed to be on hand for the Saturday morning show.
Clemson welcomes back five starters on offense, including QB Travis Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne.
"Lawrence is arguably the best quarterback in the country," Wake coach Dave Clawson said. "Etienne is arguably the best tailback in the country."
LB James Skalski is one of five starters back on defense for the Tigers. But he will have to sit out the first half Saturday because he was ejected for targeting in the second half of the College Football Playoff title game.
Wake has just two starters back on offense but eight back on defense, including Traveon Redd (Magna Vista), who has been moved from DB to OLB, and DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Northside). Basham is one of the team's five captains.
Wake last beat the Tigers in 2008. Clemson squashed Wake 52-3 last year.
"We've actually played Clemson better when we weren't good," Clawson said. "We've gone into this game maybe a little uptight and it got away from us early."
DUKE AT NOTRE DAME
2:30 p.m. Saturday, WSLS
The Fighting Irish, ranked No. 10 in the AP poll, will make their debut as an ACC football member Saturday.
"When we found out we were playing Notre Dame up there to open, I think that …really did infuse some energy into our camp," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.
Notre Dame has seven starters back on offense, including QB Ian Book, and five on defense.
Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice will start at QB for the Blue Devils.
One of Duke's seven returning starters on offense is C Jack Wohlabaugh, who is out indefinitely with a torn ACL. Seven starters are back on defense.
Duke averaged just 25.2 points last year, but Cutcliffe is taking over the offensive play-calling duties this year.
"We know how accomplished he is as a play-caller and managing games, so we've got our hands full," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said.
Notre Dame beat Duke 38-7 last year.
SYRACUSE AT NORTH CAROLINA
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
The Tar Heels, ranked No. 18 in the AP poll, will host Syracuse for the first time in 17 years.
But UNC will not allow any fans to attend its home games this month — not even players' parents.
"These parents have seen these kids since a very early age, and they need to be there," UNC coach Mack Brown said. "They need to be there to celebrate with them after a win, to try to pick them up after a game that you didn't play well in. … We need to try to make sure the parents are there if one of their sons got hurt. … So I would ask that the decision-makers … reconsider that decision and let the parents come."
UNC has 10 starters back on offense, including QB Sam Howell. LB Chazz Surratt is one of five starters back on defense.
QB Tommy DeVito is one of six starters back on offense for Syracuse. Four starters return on defense.
GEORGIA TECH AT FLORIDA STATE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
Former Memphis coach Mike Norvell will make his debut as the FSU coach Saturday. Memphis averaged 40.4 points with Norvell's spread offense last year.
"This is an offense that's built for playmakers, to be able to showcase their skill set," Norvell said. "We're not an offense that's going to put one guy in one position and just leave him there. We want to be able to move. We want to create matchups."
QB James Blackman is one of six starters back on offense for FSU. DT Marvin Wilson is one of nine starters back on defense.
Georgia Tech returns nine starters on offense and 10 on defense.
This will be the teams' first meeting in five years.
Joe Tessitore, who was the play-by-play announcer on "Monday Night Football" the past two years, has been demoted back to college football this season and will do the play-by-play for this game.
WESTERN KENTUCKY AT LOUISVILLE
8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
The Hilltoppers have been picked to win the Conference USA East Division by the Athlon Sports preview magazine.
Western Kentucky went 9-4 last year, including a 38-21 loss to Louisville. DE DeAngelo Malone, the 2019 Conference USA defensive player of the year, is back.
Louisville has seven starters back on offense, including QB Micale Cunningham and WR Tutu Atwell.
The Cardinals return seven starters from a defense that allowed an average of 33.4 points last year.
"The No. 1 thing we have to get a lot better at is giving up big plays," Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield said. "For example, Western Kentucky last year, they ran a tight-end out pass across the middle and we had nobody around him. He goes 70 yards for a touchdown."
AUSTIN PEAY AT PITTSBURGH
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Pitt will face FCS member Austin Peay for the first time.
QB Kenny Pickett is one of seven Pitt starters back on offense. Six starters are back on defense.
Austin Peay (0-1), which reached the FCS quarterfinals last year, lost to Central Arkansas 24-17 in the FCS Kickoff two weekends ago.
