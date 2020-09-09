College Football Report for Week 1

But UNC will not allow any fans to attend its home games this month — not even players' parents.

"These parents have seen these kids since a very early age, and they need to be there," UNC coach Mack Brown said. "They need to be there to celebrate with them after a win, to try to pick them up after a game that you didn't play well in. … We need to try to make sure the parents are there if one of their sons got hurt. … So I would ask that the decision-makers … reconsider that decision and let the parents come."

UNC has 10 starters back on offense, including QB Sam Howell. LB Chazz Surratt is one of five starters back on defense.

QB Tommy DeVito is one of six starters back on offense for Syracuse. Four starters return on defense.

GEORGIA TECH AT FLORIDA STATE

3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET

Former Memphis coach Mike Norvell will make his debut as the FSU coach Saturday. Memphis averaged 40.4 points with Norvell's spread offense last year.