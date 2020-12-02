College Football Report for Week 13

This will be the season finale for Syracuse (1-9, 1-8), which on a seven-game losing streak.

The Orange will visit Notre Dame for the first time in 12 years.

"You're getting an opportunity to play at Notre Dame — Touchdown Jesus and the whole nine yards," coach Dino Babers said. "Not only do you get to play, but you get to play on their TV station. It's a big deal."

MIAMI AT DUKE

8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

Duke (2-7, 1-7) was originally scheduled to face Florida State this week, but the ACC announced Sunday that Duke would meet the 10th-ranked Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1) instead. The switch was made after Florida State was unable to play Virginia last weekend because of COVID-19 issues on the FSU team.

"It's challenging because what we do is we take a schedule and … do what we call summer scout reports pre-work. Then we try to work about eight or nine days ahead, breaking down an opponent," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "We can't start just on Sunday after playing a game. A lot of pre-work goes into it amongst the staff. When you don't have that, you're basically cranking up a little late. It's a challenge, but it's one that we can do and have done and we're trying to catch up."