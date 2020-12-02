College Football Report for Week 13

LIBERTY AT COASTAL CAROLINA
2 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU
The 25th-ranked Flames (9-1) will conclude the regular season by visiting the 14th-ranked Chanticleers (9-0).
ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate from Coastal Carolina on Saturday morning.
Flames QB Malik Willis has tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ASeaOfRed.com, a website that covers Liberty athletics. He is questionable for this game as Liberty awaits the results of another test, according to the website.
A Liberty athletic department official confirmed to The Lynchburg News & Advance that the football program is having some COVID-19 concerns. Liberty still intends to play the game.
Former Big South rivals Liberty and Coastal Carolina will be meeting for the first time since 2016, when they were FCS schools.
"I don't need this to be a rival game to give me my juices flowing," Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. "It's a Top 25 matchup, a chance for us to win 10 games."
The Chanticleers have clinched the Sun Belt Conference East Division title. Coastal has already beaten West Division champ Louisiana; the teams will meet again in the Sun Belt title game.
Grayson McCall has thrown for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns with one interception for the Chanticleers.
"They've got a great system on offense that scares you to death because you have to fit the triple option yet they can throw it and they have a quarterback that don't turn it over and is athletic," Freeze said.
Coastal allows an average of just 16.8 points.
"Defensively, they're as fundamentally sound as any team I've ever watched," Freeze said.
Former Virginia Tech radio announcer Bill Roth will do the play-by-play for this telecast.
SYRACUSE AT NOTRE DAME
2:30 p.m. Saturday, WSLS
The second-ranked Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0) are looking to build upon last week's 31-17 win at North Carolina. The Fighting Irish outscored UNC 14-0 in the second half.
"The most important thing for us is to carry on the play that we exhibited in the second half of the game against North Carolina," coach Brian Kelly said.
Notre Dame will conclude the regular season with this game, now that the ACC decided Tuesday to base the ACC title game candidacy of Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami on nine ACC games instead of 10. So Notre Dame, which has clinched a spot in the ACC title game, will not play Wake Forest next week.
This will be the season finale for Syracuse (1-9, 1-8), which on a seven-game losing streak.
The Orange will visit Notre Dame for the first time in 12 years.
"You're getting an opportunity to play at Notre Dame — Touchdown Jesus and the whole nine yards," coach Dino Babers said. "Not only do you get to play, but you get to play on their TV station. It's a big deal."
MIAMI AT DUKE
8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Duke (2-7, 1-7) was originally scheduled to face Florida State this week, but the ACC announced Sunday that Duke would meet the 10th-ranked Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1) instead. The switch was made after Florida State was unable to play Virginia last weekend because of COVID-19 issues on the FSU team.
"It's challenging because what we do is we take a schedule and … do what we call summer scout reports pre-work. Then we try to work about eight or nine days ahead, breaking down an opponent," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "We can't start just on Sunday after playing a game. A lot of pre-work goes into it amongst the staff. When you don't have that, you're basically cranking up a little late. It's a challenge, but it's one that we can do and have done and we're trying to catch up."
Miami has not played since beating Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. The Hurricanes' Nov. 21 game with Georgia Tech and Nov. 28 game with Wake Forest were postponed because Miami had COVID-19 issues. The Wake Forest game had been rescheduled for Saturday, but the ACC announced last weekend that game would be postponed because Wake had COVID-19 issues.
"The schematic part [of playing Duke on short notice] is just one challenge," Miami coach Manny Diaz. "The greater challenge is … just dealing with the long layoff, not being able to practice over the last couple weeks, just getting our guys back into football shape, back into contact.
"The players have to understand … the adversity of the difference in preparation for this game."
GEORGIA TECH AT N.C. STATE
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4) is coming off a 56-33 thrashing of Duke. Georgia Tech held Duke to 68 rushing yards.
"The defense stopped the run really well, and the best thing about that was we weren't having to blitz every play to affect the run game, which has not always been the case in the past," coach Geoff Collins said.
This is the regular-season finale for State (7-3, 6-3), which is on a three-game winning streak. State scored the final 16 points of the game in last weekend's 36-29 win over Syracuse.
"That was our fifth game that we've come from behind and won. I think that says a lot about the grit and the resolve [on the team]," State coach Dave Doeren said.
WESTERN CAROLINA AT NORTH CAROLINA
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
The 19th-ranked Tar Heels (6-3) should have no trouble with Western Carolina (0-2).
The Catamounts lost to Liberty and fellow FCS member Eastern Kentucky last month. This will be their final game before beginning Southern Conference play in February.
