College Football Report for Week 2

MIAMI AT LOUISVILLE
7:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
The 17th-ranked Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0) will take on the 18th-ranked Cardinals (1-0, 0-0) in a game that was shifted from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the wake of the Virginia-Virginia Tech game postponement.
ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate from Louisville on Saturday morning — a perk that might have gone to Virginia Tech if not for the postponement.
Houston graduate transfer D'Eriq King threw for 144 yards and ran for 83 yards in his Miami debut.
"He is hard to contain," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "Then you couple that with their running backs. … They have several running backs that I think are very explosive."
Micale Cunningham threw for 343 yards in Louisville's opener against Western Kentucky. The Louisville offense also features WR Tutu Atwell and RB Javian Hawkins.
"If you were playing fantasy football in the ACC, their combination of quarterback, running back and wide receiver [is] right up there at the top three — them, Clemson and North Carolina I would think would be the top three in terms of just skill positions," Miami coach Manny Diaz said.
"But the biggest difference from watching them on Saturday night is their defense has made a great transformation."
CENTRAL FLORIDA AT GEORGIA TECH
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
This is the opener for No. 14 UCF, which will face the Yellow Jackets (1-0) for the first time in 20 years.
UCF went 10-3 last season. QB Dillon Gabriel passed for 3,653 yards as a true freshman last year.
Georgia Tech true freshman Jeff Sims threw for 277 yards in last weekend's upset win over Florida State.
Yellow Jackets coach Geoff Collins worked for former coach George O'Leary at both Georgia Tech and UCF.
"George O'Leary sent me a text [after the win over FSU] and said that he was very proud of me and very proud of how our team played," Collins said. "That is pretty special."
Giles High School and Radford University graduate Marty Smith will be the sideline reporter for this game.
SOUTH FLORIDA AT NOTRE DAME
2:30 p.m. Saturday, USA Network
No. 7 Notre Dame (1-0) will face USF for the first time in nine years.
USF (1-0) beat The Citadel last weekend in former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott's debut at the helm of the Bulls.
The USF offensive coordinator is former Florida Atlantic offensive chief Charlie Weis Jr., the son of former Notre Dame coach Charlie Weis.
"He's a young, bright star in this profession," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said.
Notre Dame sophomore RB Kyren Williams had 112 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards in his starting debut in last weekend's win over Duke. He became the first Notre Dame player since at least 1996 to have at least 90 rushing yards and at least 90 receiving yards in the same game.
CHARLOTTE AT NORTH CAROLINA
3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3
This game will air on regional cable sports networks around the country. In past years, the ACC games designated for regional cable channels would air on NBC Sports Washington. But an ACC spokesman said NBC Sports Washington did not take the ACC football and basketball package for this school year. An NBC Sports Washington spokesman said his channel no longer has the ACC rights but declined further comment.
So for someone in this area to see this telecast (and other ACC games assigned to regional cable channels this year), you can either watch online on ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch) or turn to a regional cable channel from outside the Mid-Atlantic region, such as Fox Sports South, if you have those type of regional channels in your cable or satellite package.
The No. 12 Tar Heels (1-0) have never played Charlotte (0-1) before.
Hidden Valley High School graduate Tyriq Harris returned to action for Charlotte as a starting defensive end in last weekend's loss to Appalachian State after missing last season with a back injury.
Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds will miss this game after getting hurt in the opener, according to the Charlotte Observer.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT DUKE
Noon Saturday, ESPN3
Like the Charlotte-UNC game, this game will air on regional cable sports networks around the country — but not on NBC Sports Washington.
Duke (0-1, 0-1) ran for just 79 yards in its loss at Notre Dame.
"We missed some opportunities out there and left some yards on the field," coach David Cutcliffe said. "A big part of that is we've had very little live running the football [in practice]."
This is the season opener for BC. It will be the head-coaching debut for BC's Jeff Hafley.
SYRACUSE AT PITTSBURGH
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
No. 25 Pitt (1-0, 0-0), which has beaten Syracuse (0-1, 0-1) the past two years, cracked the Associated Press Top 25 this week.
"I don't want our kids to look at it. I'd rather be disrespected —play with a grudge," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.
Syracuse is looking to bounce back from a loss to UNC.
"We need to have everyone look at themselves honestly with the corrections that are going on," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said.
THE CITADEL AT CLEMSON
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
The Citadel (0-1) belongs to the Southern Conference, which pushed its football season to the spring but is allowing nonconference games this fall.
The Bulldogs opened with a 27-6 loss at South Florida last weekend. They will also host Eastern Kentucky and visit Army this fall.
Former Salem High School and VMI running back Alex Ramsey transferred to The Citadel over the summer as a graduate transfer. But he has opted out of playing this fall.
No. 1 Clemson squashed The Citadel 61-3 in 2017.
WAKE FOREST AT N.C. STATE
8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
This will be the season opener for the Wolfpack, which has lost to Wake (0-1, 0-1) the past three years.
Wake DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Northside) had two tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in the opener against Clemson.
"Basham is a player that we have great respect for," State coach Dave Doeren said. "He is a very tough, big, athletic defensive end."
LIBERTY AT WESTERN KENTUCKY
Noon Saturday, ESPNU
This will be the season opener for the Flames.
Auburn transfer Malik Williams will start at QB for Liberty. He got the nod over Maine transfer Chris Ferguson.
"Malik maybe gives us just a little extra something, when plays don’t quite go the way we want, with his legs," coach Hugh Freeze said.
Western Kentucky (0-1) has been picked to win Conference USA's East Division by the Athlon Sports preview magazine.
