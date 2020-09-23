College Football Report for Week 3

FLORIDA STATE AT MIAMI
7:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate from Miami on Saturday morning, marking the third straight week the show has visited an ACC school.
No. 12 Miami (2-0, 1-0) will play in prime time on ABC for the second straight week, after having won at Louisville last Saturday night.
FSU (0-1, 0-1), which was idle last week, will be without coach Mike Norvell on Saturday. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
"I was surprised by the result," Norvell said Monday. "It hurts that I don't get to be around our guys for the next 10 days. … One of the biggest challenges is that being at home and being isolated, not being able to give a hug to my daughter or wife.
"But then still some of the positive things of being able to be involved [virtually] with the meetings, to be able to still play a very active role in our preparation. … I'll be able to kind of serve my role up until the guys leave the hotel [Saturday]."
Miami coach Manny Diaz hopes his defense plays better against Norvell's team than it did in the Hurricanes' 47-34 win at Louisville.
"A Mike Norvell offense wants to run the football. They want to impose their will upon you running it, and they want to be able to throw play action off of that," Diaz said. "They’re going to have a lot of types of deceptive plays. They’re going to have some trick plays to try to spring some things open and catch you with your eyes in the wrong place. We have to do a lot better job of stopping the run than we did a week ago and a much better job of eye discipline in the back end."
Last week, Hurricanes backup QB Tate Martell — who transferred from Ohio State last year — opted out of playing this fall.
Miami has won this rivalry game three straight times.
LOUISVILLE AT PITTSBURGH
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
No. 24 Louisville (1-1, 0-1) meets No. 21 Pitt (2-0, 1-0) for the first time in five years.
Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield wants his defense to play better than it did against Miami.
"The disappointing things last Saturday were the big plays — three of them resulted in touchdowns," Satterfield said. "We have to get better at limiting those. … We have got to do a better job at being where we are supposed to be and covering our assignments."
Louisville RB Javian Hawkins is averaging 117.5 yards rushing this season.
"When he gets the ball, looks like he's shot out of a cannon," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "He's flying."
Pitt DE Rashad Weaver was named the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week after recording two sacks and seven tackles against Syracuse last weekend.
GEORGIA TECH AT SYRACUSE
Noon Saturday, MASN
Georgia Tech (1-1, 1-0) will visit Syracuse (0-2, 0-2) for the first time.
The Yellow Jackets fumbled the ball away three times and threw two interceptions in last week's loss to Central Florida.
"Ball security is at a premium," coach Geoff Collins said. "You cannot give a team like that five extra possessions."
Syracuse will continue to play both starting QB Tommy DeVito and backup Rex Culpepper.
"Rex has his packages," coach Dino Babers said. "Right now Tommy's still our starter, but Rex having his packages, and we're going to see how they go."
In past years, the ACC games designated for regional cable channels around the nation would air on NBC Sports Washington. But an ACC spokesman has said that NBC Sports Washington did not take the ACC package for this school year.
The ACC and Fox Sports Networks, the TV partner which lines up the ACC's regional cable affiliates, added MASN as a replacement for NBC Sports Washington late last week. So the ACC's package of football, basketball and Olympic sports will be seen on MASN this school year.
TEXAS STATE AT BOSTON COLLEGE
6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3
BC (1-0), which opened with a win at Duke, will face Sun Belt member Texas State (1-2) for the first time.
"They're going to try to score fast," BC coach Jeff Hafley said. "That's probably the biggest difference [from Duke] — you're going to see more shots down the field."
This game will not be shown on MASN or MASN2 because it conflicts with Saturday night's Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles games.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT LIBERTY
1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3
Liberty (1-0), which opened with a win at Western Kentucky, will be facing a Conference USA team for the second straight week.
This will be the season opener for former Miami coach Butch Davis' FIU team.
"Is it an uncomfortable feeling to not have film on them from this year? Absolutely," Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. "Will there be probably more adjustments needing to be made against FIU? Yes. I was looking at [FIU] — transfer from Nebraska, transfer from Texas, transfer from Boise State, transfer from Georgia Tech, transfer from Arkansas, transfer from Georgia. New quarterback who's a dual threat. You don't have any film on these guys that they have that have transferred in, and that's a significant amount of kids."
This will be the teams' first meeting.
