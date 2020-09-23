College Football Report for Week 3

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLORIDA STATE AT MIAMI

7:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET

ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate from Miami on Saturday morning, marking the third straight week the show has visited an ACC school.

No. 12 Miami (2-0, 1-0) will play in prime time on ABC for the second straight week, after having won at Louisville last Saturday night.

FSU (0-1, 0-1), which was idle last week, will be without coach Mike Norvell on Saturday. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"I was surprised by the result," Norvell said Monday. "It hurts that I don't get to be around our guys for the next 10 days. … One of the biggest challenges is that being at home and being isolated, not being able to give a hug to my daughter or wife.

"But then still some of the positive things of being able to be involved [virtually] with the meetings, to be able to still play a very active role in our preparation. … I'll be able to kind of serve my role up until the guys leave the hotel [Saturday]."

Miami coach Manny Diaz hopes his defense plays better against Norvell's team than it did in the Hurricanes' 47-34 win at Louisville.