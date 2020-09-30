College Football Report for Week 4

N.C. STATE AT PITTSBURGH
Noon Saturday, ACC Network
No. 24 Pitt (3-0, 2-0) will play its fourth straight home game Saturday.
The Panthers are coming off a 23-20 win over Louisville.
“Our guys were faster than their guys last week, which is what I thought going into the game,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “I truly didn’t think they could move the ball on us.”
State (1-1, 1-1) is coming off a 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. The Hokies led 17-0 after the first quarter.
“We knew it would be a game of adjustments, not knowing with all the [Virginia Tech COVID-19] things that were out there who might play, who might coach,” State coach Dave Doeren said. “We knew they had a new defensive coordinator [Justin Hamilton, who actually missed the game], so not having film on him, we knew the first quarter we needed to hang in there and get used to what they were going to do and adjust accordingly. And we didn’t feel like we did a good job there as a staff.”
The Hokies recorded six sacks in the game.
“Virginia Tech beat us up front,” Doeren said.
NORTH CAROLINA AT BOSTON COLLEGE
3:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
The No. 12 Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0) have been idle since their Sept. 12 opener. Their Sept. 19 game with Charlotte was canceled because Charlotte had COVID-19 issues.
“Does it still hold true that you improve the most between your first and second game if there’s … three weeks, really, between them? I think probably not,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “We’ve got to completely start over. I think the reason you improve so much between Game 1 and Game 2 is you go right back to work, correct all your mistakes.
“But I’m not worried about it. … They’ll be ready to play.”
BC (2-0, 1-0) rallied to beat Texas State 24-21 last week.
“There were times where we looked really good and there were drives where we just had lapses and we weren’t consistent,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “We can’t afford to have these lapses and to make the mistakes if we are going to win football games. … I need to find a way to make us play more consistently for four quarters.”
CAMPBELL AT WAKE FOREST
7 p.m. Friday, ACC Network
To keep Wake from having an overly long break, this game was moved up a week after Notre Dame postponed last weekend’s game with the Demon Deacons for COVID-19 reasons.
This is the final game of the fall for FCS member Campbell (0-3), which will return to action next spring for Big South play. Campbell has lost to FBS foes Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State this fall. The Camels lost to Georgia Southern by just one point, but their past two losses came in lopsided fashion.
This will be the first time Wake (0-2) has faced Campbell.
Giles graduate Lauren Sisler will be the sideline reporter for this game.
JACKSONVILLE STATE AT FLORIDA STATE
4 p.m. Saturday, MASN
FSU coach Mike Norvell, who missed last weekend’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, will be back on the sideline Saturday.
The Seminoles (0-2) are coming off a 52-10 shellacking at Miami.
“Throughout the course of the game, I thought there were a lot of times that we didn’t maintain control,” Norvell said. It’s an emotional game, … there’s going to be ups and downs. But when adversity strikes, that’s where you’ve got to be able to maintain poise and make sure that you stay focused on little things — what it is to play winning football. And I thought that there were times … that our response was not to what our standard is.”
This is the season opener for FCS member Jacksonville State, which will play four nonleague games this fall before returning to action next spring for Ohio Valley Conference play. The Gamecocks will also play Mercer, North Alabama and Florida International this fall.
These teams last met in 2009, when FSU scored two touchdowns in the final minute to win 19-9.
NORTH ALABAMA AT LIBERTY
1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3
This is the season opener for North Alabama, which is in its third year of a four-year transition from NCAA Division II football to the FCS.
It will be the first time the Lions have played an FBS team in 23 years.
North Alabama is a football-only member of the Big South. The Lions will also play Jacksonville State, Southern Mississippi and BYU this fall before returning to action next spring for Big South games.
The Lions went 4-7 last season, which was their first losing campaign since 2002. North Alabama made its debut as a Big South member last fall, when it played seven Big South teams, but its games won’t count in the league standings until 2022.
Liberty (2-0) is coming off a 36-34 win over Florida International.
“We did not play our best and yet found ourselves with a win,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “Those are the ones that you definitely can teach from with a lot better attitude than should you have lost it.”
Liberty will be facing the Lions for the first time.
