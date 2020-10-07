College Football Report for Week 5

MIAMI AT CLEMSON
7:30 p.m. Saturday, WSET
ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate from Clemson on Saturday morning, setting the stage for the clash between the the No. 7 Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0) and the No. 1 Tigers (3-0, 2-0).
This is the first time two ACC teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll have squared off since Clemson beat Miami in the 2017 ACC title game.
"We’re trying to get ourselves in a position where playing these games is not extraordinary for Miami anymore," Miami coach Manny Diaz said. "That we’re in these types of prime-time matchups — the ‘College GameDay’ thing, playing a team like Clemson — this is how you build a program, to be in these positions and have it feel kind of natural and normal, which is exactly what it does for Clemson."
It will be the fourth time this season that "College GameDay" has originated from an ACC school.
Miami's new quarterback (D'Eriq King) and offensive coordinator (Rhett Lashlee) have made an impact. The Hurricanes lead the ACC in scoring offense (43.3 ppg) and total offense (499.0 ypg).
"Offensively, … they're fast," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "This quarterback is a special player. … He can do it all."
But Swinney is impressed with the entire Miami team.
"They've got dudes everywhere — pretty easy to see when you turn the film on," Swinney said.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has attempted 314 straight passes without an interception — a streak that began last October.
LOUISVILLE AT GEORGIA TECH
7 p.m. Friday, ESPN
The Cardinals (1-2, 0-2) are coming off a 23-20 loss at Pittsburgh on Sept. 26. Pitt recorded seven sacks.
"Offensively, that was a very poor outing by us," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "We got whipped up front. We didn't make plays in the passing game. We just were not in sync."
Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1), which also was idle last week, has lost two straight games.
"Protecting the football and creating turnovers, those are big," coach Geoff Collins said. "We've been playing some really good football, but then we end up turning the ball over. And we're not getting enough turnovers [forced by the Georgia Tech defense] to balance that. So that was a huge emphasis [in practice]."
Former Salem Avalanche play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will do the play-by-play for this telecast.
FLORIDA STATE AT NOTRE DAME
7:30 p.m. Saturday, WSLS
Third-year sophomore Jordan Travis will start at quarterback for FSU (1-2, 0-2) on Saturday, becoming the third signal-caller to start for the Seminoles this season.
Travis came off the bench to help FSU rally for a 41-24 win over Jacksonville State last week. He threw for 210 yards and one TD and ran for 48 yards and one TD.
"Jordan provides a lot of versatility and flexibility," coach Mike Norvell said.
The No. 5 Fighting Irish (2-0, 1-0) have not played since Sept. 19, so the team held an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday.
"We wanted to get the speed that you can't duplicate in just a scout-team preparation," coach Brian Kelly said. "I'm no expert on preparing a football team after two weeks off after playing [only] two games — it's the first time that I've done it. But I think I have enough sense to know you have to duplicate the speed of the game."
PITTSBURGH AT BOSTON COLLEGE
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
BC (2-1, 1-1) struggled on defense last year but has improved under new head coach Jeff Hafley, formerly the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State. BC is allowing an average of just 17.7 points.
"It comes down to fundamentals and technique," Hafley said. "A lot of times you get so consumed with drawing up these crazy blitzes and these great schemes, but it all comes down to ‘Can you do the little things right?’”
Pitt (3-1, 2-1) is coming off a 30-29 loss to North Carolina State.
"It hit our kids in the stomach, like, 'What just happened today?’" Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Sometimes you need a wake-up call to find out really what's real, what's fake. … Sometimes you listen to the outside noise and it can affect you.
"But I think our guys learned. … If a loss can be good for you, I think it's going to be good for us. We'll see how we respond."
DUKE AT SYRACUSE
12:30 p.m. Saturday, MASN
Syracuse (1-2, 1-2) squashed Duke 49-6 last year.
"A real low point for our team a year ago," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "I do think any football player is embarrassed by poor performance and they want to respond. They're well aware of what occurred a year ago."
Duke (0-4, 0-4) has turned the ball over a league-high 15 times.
"Coach Cutcliffe's an amazing coach. … He's not going to allow that to continuously happen," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "So I expect that to be cured, and I expect to be playing a Duke football team that's not going to be turning the ball over a bunch."
LOUISIANA-MONROE AT LIBERTY
Noon Saturday, ESPNU
The Flames (3-0) will face Sun Belt member Louisiana-Monroe (0-4) for the first time.
Liberty QB Malik Willis missed last weekend's win over North Alabama because of an elbow injury he suffered in a Sept. 26 win over Florida International. He will return to action Saturday, albeit wearing a brace.
"He's ready to go," coach Hugh Freeze said. "He could've played [last] Saturday — it's just a fact of if you have two weeks without him getting hit on it, the swelling has more time to go down."
