College Football Report for Week 5

"It comes down to fundamentals and technique," Hafley said. "A lot of times you get so consumed with drawing up these crazy blitzes and these great schemes, but it all comes down to ‘Can you do the little things right?’”

Pitt (3-1, 2-1) is coming off a 30-29 loss to North Carolina State.

"It hit our kids in the stomach, like, 'What just happened today?’" Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Sometimes you need a wake-up call to find out really what's real, what's fake. … Sometimes you listen to the outside noise and it can affect you.

"But I think our guys learned. … If a loss can be good for you, I think it's going to be good for us. We'll see how we respond."

DUKE AT SYRACUSE

12:30 p.m. Saturday, MASN

Syracuse (1-2, 1-2) squashed Duke 49-6 last year.

"A real low point for our team a year ago," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "I do think any football player is embarrassed by poor performance and they want to respond. They're well aware of what occurred a year ago."

Duke (0-4, 0-4) has turned the ball over a league-high 15 times.