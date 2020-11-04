College Football Report for Week 9

CLEMSON AT NOTRE DAME
7:30 p.m. Saturday, WSLS
The No. 1 Tigers (7-0, 6-0) visit the No. 4 Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0) in the sixth matchup of top-five ACC teams ever.
"It's fun," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's going to be awesome. It's going to be an exciting matchup."
Clemson has not visited Notre Dame since 1979.
"As far as Touchdown Jesus, just excited to see it," Swinney said.
These teams could meet again in the ACC title game. So Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly doesn't want to make too big of a deal about Saturday's game.
"You're going to get opportunities like this and you want to win these games, there's no doubt, but we can't be overly emotional about this football game," Kelly said. "We can't empty the tank and say, 'Hey, we beat Clemson, we've arrived!’ No, we haven't.
"This isn't a destination point for us this weekend. We've got many more games. We're playing for a conference championship. It's not like when we were an independent and you need to kind of get these games to validate your place in the College Football Playoffs."
When these teams last met two seasons ago, Clemson squashed Notre Dame 30-3 in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
"I look back at the '18 team and we had three young offensive linemen that handled themselves very well against one of the best defensive lines in the country," Kelly said. "We had some young defensive players that I thought did a very, very good job. I just felt like we had a lot of young players.
"People fail to recognize that [the] next week, they absolutely blitzed Alabama [in the CFP final]. Nobody talked about the talent gap there [between Clemson and Alabama]. Nobody talked about the coaching gap there. They just talked about the talent gap and coaching gap between the Notre Dame [team] … and Clemson."
What does Kelly think about the state of his program now?
"We're 29-3 in our last 32 games. … We've won 22 consecutive games at home. We've won 12 in a row. I don't know — you guys [in the media] decide," he said.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, will be absent from the lineup for the second straight game. But Swinney said Lawrence plans to watch Saturday's game from the sideline.
Freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in last weekend's win over Boston College.
"He did an awesome job. Made some big-time plays," Swinney said. "This is going to be a different animal this week. … This is a very, very good [Notre Dame] defense."
Clemson leads the ACC in scoring offense (46.1 ppg), but Notre Dame leads the league in scoring defense (10.3 ppg).
"The most important thing is to make sure [Uiagalelei is] not comfortable back there," Kelly said. "You've got to get a great pass rush. You've got to get him to move his feet."
ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate from Notre Dame on Saturday morning.
MIAMI AT N.C. STATE
7:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN
State coach Dave Doeren is worried about Miami QB D'Eriq King.
"King has changed their team," Doeren said. "He extends a lot of plays with his legs."
Coach Manny Diaz of No. 11 Miami (5-1, 4-1) is getting his offense ready for State's 3-3-5 defense.
"It's just something you don't normally see every week," Diaz said. "There's a threat of maximum coverage, there's a threat of maximum pressure on every play."
State (4-2, 4-2), which was idle last week, turned the ball over four times in a 48-21 loss to North Carolina two weeks ago.
"We've got to not turn the football over," Doeren said.
Giles High School and Radford University graduate Marty Smith will be the sideline reporter for this telecast.
NORTH CAROLINA AT DUKE
Noon Saturday, ESPN2
The Tar Heels (4-2, 4-2) hope to play better defensively than they did in last week's 44-41 loss to Virginia.
"We couldn't stop the run," coach Mack Brown said. "They blocked us better than we blocked them.
"When I was with ESPN for five years, … a lot of questions coaches would answer, my friends in the media would say, 'That's coach speak. That's just coach speak. They never tell us anything. They just won't tell us the truth.’
"The truth is, you've got to get lower pads, you've got to do a better job with gap control and you've got to have better run fits from your secondary. … It sounds like coach speak, but it's what you have to do."
Sam Howell has thrown for 1,846 yards for the Tar Heels.
"No one's kept him out of the end zone when they get their rhythm and get rolling," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.
UNC has not won at Duke (2-5, 1-5) since 2014.
PITTSBURGH AT FLORIDA STATE
4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network
Pitt (3-4, 2-4) will face FSU (2-4, 1-4) for the first time in seven years.
The Panthers rank third in the ACC in total defense (297.4 ypg).
"You're going to see a lot of man coverage — a lot of one-on-one opportunities," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "We're going to have to win our one-on-ones in the run game. We're going to have to win our one-on-ones when you take the opportunities to throw the ball."
With Pitt star Paris Ford opting out for the rest of the season to focus on the NFL Draft, Pitt will turn the starting strong safety job over to freshman Brandon Hill.
"He's a fantastic football player," coach Pat Narduzzi said.
BOSTON COLLEGE AT SYRACUSE
2 p.m. Saturday, MASN
BC (4-3, 3-3) is preparing for the uptempo offense of Syracuse (1-6, 1-5).
"It can be challenging, especially if you’re a pretty complicated defense that relies on making a lot of checks and adjustments," BC coach Jeff Hafley said.
