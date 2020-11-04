College Football Report for Week 9

"I look back at the '18 team and we had three young offensive linemen that handled themselves very well against one of the best defensive lines in the country," Kelly said. "We had some young defensive players that I thought did a very, very good job. I just felt like we had a lot of young players.

"People fail to recognize that [the] next week, they absolutely blitzed Alabama [in the CFP final]. Nobody talked about the talent gap there [between Clemson and Alabama]. Nobody talked about the coaching gap there. They just talked about the talent gap and coaching gap between the Notre Dame [team] … and Clemson."

What does Kelly think about the state of his program now?

"We're 29-3 in our last 32 games. … We've won 22 consecutive games at home. We've won 12 in a row. I don't know — you guys [in the media] decide," he said.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, will be absent from the lineup for the second straight game. But Swinney said Lawrence plans to watch Saturday's game from the sideline.

Freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in last weekend's win over Boston College.