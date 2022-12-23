College football roundup: Houston rallies past Louisiana in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. — Clayton Tune connected with Nathaniel Dell for a 12-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining, and Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-16 in the Independence Bowl on Friday.

The TD pass was Tune’s third of the game and 40th of the season, tying him with Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed for the most in the nation. Before the winning throw, he completed a 41-yard pass to KeSean Carter on third-and-30 to move Houston into Ragin’ Cajuns territory.

The Cougars never led until that late touchdown as Tune heated up amid unseasonably cold temperatures in northwest Louisiana. It was 25 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of 12 degrees.

ARMED FORCES BOWL

AIR FORCE 30, BAYLOR 15: Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a TD pass in Air Force’s victory over Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the home of TCU, Baylor’s Big 12 rival. Baylor officials announced it was the coldest kickoff temperature in the history of the program.

Daniels had a 2-yard TD run and a 15-yard TD pass out of Air Force’s run-oriented triple-option offense. Brad Roberts rushed for two touchdowns, and Matthew Dapore had a 37-yard field goal for the Falcons. Robert ran for 116 yards.

NOTES

Illinois RB Brown to skip bowl

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois running back Chase Brown has decided to skip the ReliaQuest Bowl and enter the NFL Draft.

Brown had 1,643 yards rushing this season, tops among the Power Five conferences. He announced his future plans on Twitter on Friday.

Illinois (8-4) is scheduled to play No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4) on Jan. 2.

Brown will finish his career as the second leading rusher at Illinois with 3,558 yards, trailing Robert Holcombe (4,105 yards from 1994-97).

VMI’s Soderholm honored

VMI fifth-year senior long snapper Robert Soderholm has been named an FCS second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

The organization also named him a second-team All-American last season.

He was named a Stats Perform first-team All-American earlier this month. Soderholm has been invited to the Senior Bowl, the Hula Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The coaches’ first team included William and Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and W&M linebacker John Pius.