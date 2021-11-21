College football roundup: JMU lands No. 3 seed in FCS playoffs

The James Madison football team received an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs Sunday and was awarded the No. 3 overall seed in the 24-team field.

JMU (10-1) reaped a first-round bye. The Dukes will host Florida A&M (9-2) or Southeastern Louisiana (8-3) in the second round on Dec. 4. SWAC member Florida A&M and Southland member Southeastern Louisiana also received at-large bids.

The Dukes, who tied for the Colonial Athletic Association title, are in the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

The only other CAA team in the field is Villanova (9-2), which tied for the CAA title and earned the CAA's automatic bid because of its win over JMU. Villanova is the No. 5 overall seed.

CAA members Rhode Island (7-4) and William and Mary (6-5) both lost Saturday and are playoff bystanders.

The only Southern Conference team in the field is East Tennessee State (10-1), which earned the SoCon's automatic bid. ETSU is the No. 7 overall seed. ETSU will host the Davidson-Kennesaw State winner in the second round.

SoCon members Mercer (7-3), Chattanooga (6-5) and VMI (6-5) all lost Saturday and are playoff wallflowers.