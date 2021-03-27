College Football Roundup: VMI improves to 5-0 on late TD pass

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Redshirt freshman Seth Morgan threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres with 35 seconds left to give 14th-ranked VMI a 36-31 comeback win over Wofford on Saturday.
VMI improved to 5-0 overall for the first time since 1960. VMI is 5-0 in Southern Conference play for the first time since 1962.
Morgan, starting in place of injured standout Reece Udinski, completed 25 of 34 passes for 375 yards and four TDs with no interceptions. He also ran for 76 yards.
Herres had 15 catches (the second-best total in VMI history) for 207 yards and three TDs.
VMI had lost to Wofford (1-3, 1-3) eight straight times. VMI won at Wofford for the first time.
Morgan threw a 15-yard TD pass to Herres to give VMI a 27-24 lead with 9:20 to go.
Jerry Rice (Lord Botetourt) kicked a 28-yard field goal to extend the lead to 30-24 with 1:58 left.
But Landon Parker caught a Jimmy Weirick pass at midfield and headed to the end zone for a 75-yard TD to give the Terriers a 31-30 lead with 1:43 left.
VMI answered with a seven-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to win the game. After Morgan's TD pass, Morgan's two-point conversion pass was incomplete.
The Keydets also played without starting running back Korey Bridy.
Mercer handed ninth-ranked Chattanooga its first SoCon loss of the season Saturday, so VMI is now in sole possession of first place.
No. 1 JMU 38, William and Mary 10
WILLIAMSBURG — Cole Johnson passed for 220 yards and one touchdown, Kaelon Black ran for 141 yards and one TD, and James Madison won Saturday in its first game since March 6.
The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) were forced to suspend football operations for more than two weeks because of positive COVID-19 test results.
James Madison scored the game's first four touchdowns. William and Mary (1-2, 1-2) didn't get on the board until Ethan Chang kicked a 29-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
Ferrum 41, Guilford 12
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zeb Dyer completed nine of 12 passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers (2-2, 2-2 ODAC) past the Quakers (0-4 0-4) on Friday night.
Ferrum starting QB Titus Jones completed nine of 13 passes for 164 yards and one TD and also ran for a TD.
Jones threw a 29-yard TD pass to Tmahdae Penn to give Ferrum a 21-6 lead with 10:20 left in the second quarter.