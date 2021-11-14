College football roundup: W&L to visit Mount Union for NCAAs

The W&L-Mount Union winner will play 12th-ranked Salisbury (8-1) or 17th-ranked Johns Hopkins (9-1) in the second round.

No. 21 Randolph-Macon (9-1) did not get one of the five at-large bids Sunday.

The playoffs will culminate with the Stagg Bowl on Dec. 17 in Canton, Ohio.

NOTES

Washington fires coach

SEATTLE — Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.

Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall. His team began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.

Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous weekend against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake.

Washington is 4-6 overall and 3-4 in Pac-12 play this season. The Huskies were beaten at home by FCS power Montana to open this season and suffered a 31-10 beating at Michigan in Week 2.

The firing puts Washington on the hook for more than $9 million.