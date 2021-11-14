College football roundup: W&L to visit Mount Union for NCAAs

Washington and Lee will visit unbeaten Mount Union, one of the flagship programs in NCAA Division III football, in the first round of the Division III playoffs.
The pairings for the 32-team field were announced Sunday.
W&L (8-2) earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champ, while 13-time NCAA champ Mount Union (10-0) earned an automatic bid as the Ohio Athletic Conference champ.
The teams will square off at noon Saturday. It will be just their second meeting.
This will be the Generals' first NCAA playoff appearance since 2017, when they also had to visit Mount Union in the first round. The Purple Raiders won that game 21-0. The Purple Raiders went on to win the 2017 NCAA title by beating Mary Hardin-Baylor in the Stagg Bowl in Salem; that was the most recent time Salem hosted the Stagg Bowl.
Mount Union made it back to the NCAA title game in 2018, when it lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Geoff Dartt is in his second season as Mount Union's coach.
Mount Union is ranked fourth in the new D3football.com poll. The Purple Raiders average 48.9 points and allow an average of just 9.1 points and 61.9 yards rushing.
The Generals are 0-5 in their playoff history.
The W&L-Mount Union winner will play 12th-ranked Salisbury (8-1) or 17th-ranked Johns Hopkins (9-1) in the second round.
No. 21 Randolph-Macon (9-1) did not get one of the five at-large bids Sunday.
The playoffs will culminate with the Stagg Bowl on Dec. 17 in Canton, Ohio.
NOTES
Washington fires coach
SEATTLE — Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.
Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall. His team began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.
Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous weekend against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake.
Washington is 4-6 overall and 3-4 in Pac-12 play this season. The Huskies were beaten at home by FCS power Montana to open this season and suffered a 31-10 beating at Michigan in Week 2.
The firing puts Washington on the hook for more than $9 million.
“No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off,” athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement.
Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach.
Alabama No. 2 in AP poll
Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday.
Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the sixth consecutive week.
Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at South Florida 45-28 on Friday night. But it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.
LATE SATURDAY
Wake Forest 45, N.C. State 42
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sam Hartman accounted for four touchdowns while Justice Ellison ran for a short score with 1:47 left to help Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0 ACC) beat North Carolina State (7-3, 4-2).
The Demon Deacons took a huge step toward claiming the Atlantic Division championship. Wake Forest needs to win one of its final two games to secure a berth in the ACC title game.
Kansas 57, Texas 56, OT
AUSTIN, Texas — Jalon Daniels hit Jared Casey on a scrambling pass for a 2-point conversion in overtime and Kansas stunned Texas to snap the Jayhawks' eight game losing streak this season and a 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road contests that stretched back to 2008.
Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) is in its first season under Lance Leipold, who steered Wisconsin-Whitewater to six Stagg Bowl wins in Salem before taking Buffalo's reins.
Texas (4-6, 2-5) has now lost five in a row for the first time since 1956.
Oregon 38, Washington State 24
EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 135 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 123 yards and another score in Oregon's win.
Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17
STILLWATER, Okla, — Jaylen Warren ran for three touchdowns and Oklahoma State rolled past TCU.
Mississippi 39, Texas A&M 19
OXFORD, Miss. — A.J. Finley returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and Matt Corral threw for 247 yards and a touchdown to lead Mississippi past Texas A&M.