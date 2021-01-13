College Notebook: Browns' Mike Priefer among several NFL coaches who did a stint coaching at VMI

If there was any question about VMI being a cradle of football coaches, that had to be one of the takeaways following the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend.

In the absence of Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, who had tested positive for COVID-19, the Browns turned to special teams coordinator Mike Priefer as acting head coach.

Stefanski is expected to return to the Browns on Thursday in advance of the Browns' game Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Priefer, never a head coach in six NFL stops, played football at the Naval Academy and was on the staff at Youngstown State for two years before joining the staff at VMI in 1999 as inside linebackers and special teams coach.

The 1999 season was the Keydets' first under Cal McCombs, whose team went 1-10 in Priefer's only campaign in Lexington.

"Kind of had the feeling the NFL would be his destination," VMI associate athletic director for communications Wade Branner said of Priefer, whom he described as "just very professional and competent."

Branner was quick to point out that the Keydets have had more than a few NFL connections, including former VMI assistant Mike Tomlin.