College Notebook: Browns' Mike Priefer among several NFL coaches who did a stint coaching at VMI

If there was any question about VMI being a cradle of football coaches, that had to be one of the takeaways following the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend.
In the absence of Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, who had tested positive for COVID-19, the Browns turned to special teams coordinator Mike Priefer as acting head coach.
Stefanski is expected to return to the Browns on Thursday in advance of the Browns' game Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Priefer, never a head coach in six NFL stops, played football at the Naval Academy and was on the staff at Youngstown State for two years before joining the staff at VMI in 1999 as inside linebackers and special teams coach.
The 1999 season was the Keydets' first under Cal McCombs, whose team went 1-10 in Priefer's only campaign in Lexington.
"Kind of had the feeling the NFL would be his destination," VMI associate athletic director for communications Wade Branner said of Priefer, whom he described as "just very professional and competent."
Branner was quick to point out that the Keydets have had more than a few NFL connections, including former VMI assistant Mike Tomlin.
Tomlin coached the VMI wide receivers in 1995, his first coaching job after playing wide receiver at William and Mary.
Tomlin was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers when they won the 2009 Super Bowl and another ex-VMI aide, Dan Quinn, was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl.
Priefer was the NFL special teams coach of the year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. He was a helicopter pilot in the Persian Gulf and is the son of longtime NFL assistant Chuck Priefer.
Chuck Priefer was an assistant coach at North Carolina and Georgia Tech, as well as three NFL teams.
- "Crazy" is the way current VMI coach Scott Wachenheim refers to all the VMI connections in the NFL. Wachenheim also reports that McCombs, a member of The Citadel sports hall of fame, is retired in Charleston, South Carolina.
Changes
New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has reportedly hired former Virginia Tech defensive back and secondary coach Torrian Gray as defensive backs coach. Gray spent the past two seasons at the University of Florida. Gray, selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft, was on the same Hokies staff as Beamer from 2011-2015.
- Rich Rodriguez, formerly the head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, has surfaced as the offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe, where his son, Rhett, is transferring after playing sparingly at Arizona. The new Lousiana-Monroe head coach is Terry Bowden, formerly the head coach at Auburn and Akron. Bowden most recently was on the staff at Clemson.
Transfer season
Virginia has added a transfer defensive lineman, 6-4, 250-pound Chico Bennett Jr., who has spent the past two seasons at Georgia Tech. Bennett, who comes from a military family, lived in Loudoun County during one period. He played in 14 games over two seasons with Georgia Tech.
- Running back Ty Chandler, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his career at Tennessee, is transferring to North Carolina. Two 1,000-yard rushers for North Carolina this past season, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, have indicated they are turning pro.
- Wide receiver Charleston Rambo is transferring to Miami from Oklahoma, where he had 25 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns this past season. That was down from a 43-743-5 season in 2019.
In basketball
With its 18 3-point field goals Tuesday night in an 84-62 victory over visiting Miami, Boston College was one off the ACC record. The Eagles were 6-of-21 on 3s Saturday in a 61-49 loss to Virginia, when nobody from BC had more than one. Rich Kelly was 7-of-12 from behind the arc Tuesday.
Kelly is a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac in Connecticut, where he scored 1,210 points in three seasons, including 196 3-point field goals.