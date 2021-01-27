College Notebook: Northside grad makes an impression in Senior Bowl showing

Around the ACC

After a 9-1 start that moved Clemson to No. 12 in the men's basketball rankings, the Tigers lost consecutive games by 35, 18 and 19 points. It was during the same period that two Clemson games were postponed for contact tracing protocol.

"I’m not a micromanager, probably, until it comes to the court a little bit and then I get to be micromanager and want things done the way I like them done," coach Brad Brownell was quoted by the Greenville News.

"So, that was hard. I haven’t missed many practices in my career as an assistant or head coach."

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on a three-game losing streak that was followed by a Tuesday night victory over Georgia Tech: "This is from August 1st. This has been a long journey and every team goes through it differently. We have not had a positive [COVID-19] case yet ... knock on wood, but we’ve had interruptions. It’s long for anybody but for a young group, it’s really long."

Catching up