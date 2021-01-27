College Notebook: Northside grad makes an impression in Senior Bowl showing

Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. didn't just receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Almost from the moment he got there, he made an impression.
"I knew Basham had one of the best nicknames of any player in this year's draft," NFL.com writer David Jeremiah wrote, "but I was eager to learn more about him as a prospect in the competitive Senior Bowl environment.
"Well, he made a pretty darn strong opening statement. His power was too much for the offensive linemen."
Basham, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman from Northside High School in Roanoke County, had 34 1/2 tackles for loss, including 20 1/2 sacks, during his final three seasons at Wake Forest.
"I'm excited to see how he finishes the week," Jeremiah wrote.
- Also hoping to make his mark is another Roanoker, 6-6 offensive lineman Michael Johnson, a product of William Fleming High School who graduated from Savannah State in three years and has declared for the draft. Johnson has accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl on Sunday.
Around the ACC
After a 9-1 start that moved Clemson to No. 12 in the men's basketball rankings, the Tigers lost consecutive games by 35, 18 and 19 points. It was during the same period that two Clemson games were postponed for contact tracing protocol.
"I’m not a micromanager, probably, until it comes to the court a little bit and then I get to be micromanager and want things done the way I like them done," coach Brad Brownell was quoted by the Greenville News.
"So, that was hard. I haven’t missed many practices in my career as an assistant or head coach."
- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on a three-game losing streak that was followed by a Tuesday night victory over Georgia Tech: "This is from August 1st. This has been a long journey and every team goes through it differently. We have not had a positive [COVID-19] case yet ... knock on wood, but we’ve had interruptions. It’s long for anybody but for a young group, it’s really long."
Catching up
Bubba Parham, who scored more than 1,000 points in two seasons at VMI, has started 10 of 12 games as a senior at Georgia Tech, where he is scoring 8.1 points per game. That's up from 5.2 points per game in 2019-20, when he started six games.
- Duke's 75-68 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Tuesday night marked its 14th straight win over the Yellow Jackets. It's the longest losing streak against Duke for an ACC opponent.
Recruiting
Virginia is seen as one of the teams to beat for four-star basketball prospect Isaac McKneely, a 6-foot-4 junior from Poca (W.Va.) High School, who tweeted this week that he will announce his college choice Saturday.
Rivals.com has McKneely up 37 spots to 57th in its most recent national rankings of the 2022 class. Rivals lists Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, N.C. State and Clemson among the schools with offers out to Tyler Nickel, a 6-7 junior at East Rockingham High School in Elkton.
The portal
Syracuse is the destination of Garrett Schrader, previously a quarterback at Mississippi State until the arrival of new coach Mike Leach from Washington State. Senior Rex Culpeper was the primary QB for a Syacuse team that lost its last eight games after a 1-2 start in 2020.
Season approaches
UVa's baseball team has been ranked No. 5 in the country by Baseball America in its preseason poll. That's the highest showing by an ACC team.