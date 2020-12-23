College Notebook: Some lesser-known names leading ACC men's basketball stats early in season

The identity of the ACC's leading men's basketball scorer probably would surprise even the most avid followers.
Through seven games, Georgia Tech's Moses Wright is averaging 19.6 points per game, up from 13.0 points per game last year, his first season with a double-figure average.
Also unheralded before Tuesday night was Manny Bates, a 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore for North Carolina State who had 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots in the Wolfpack's 79-76 victory over North Carolina in Raleigh.
After redshirting as a freshman, Bates played in 29 games last year, including starts, but averaged only 5.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. He did have 83 blocked shots, the high for a Wolfpack freshman.
- Two of the league's top scorers are Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (17.8) and Au'Diese Toney (16.2), who were out with injuries Tuesday night as the Panthers fell to Louisville 64-54. Panthers' head coach Jeff Capel was quarantining and not on the Pitt bench as the result of positive COVID-19 test. A knee injury suffered in practice could keep Champagnie sidelined for six to eight weeks.
- COVID issues at Alabama-Birmingham canceled a Wednesday night game with intended visitor Georgia Tech.
ACC football
James Skalski, a linebacker on Clemson's football team, has become the first player in ACC history to play in five ACC football championship games. The Tigers became the first ACC team to win six conference titles outright and have gone 52-3 against conference opponents since the start of the 2015 season.
The Tigers have now won 20 overall ACC football championships, with Florida State second with 15, all before 2015. Third is Maryland with nine before it joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Terps have had six straight losing seasons since they were 7-6 under Randy Edsall in 2014.
Edsall was fired after the Terps went 2-4 in the first six games game of the 2015 season and Maryland has subsequently gone 21-39 under current coach Mike Locksley and predecessors D.J. Durkin and Matt Canada.
Staffing
Mike Bobo, the interim head football coach at South Carolina following the departure of Will Muschamp, appears to be a top candidate to join the staff of new coach Shane Beamer, most recently an assistant at Oklahoma.
"There are some really good coaches in the building we would certainly like having on our staff going forward regardless," Beamer told The State newspaper in Columbia after assisting Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.
Bobo was a University of Georgia quarterback and assistant coach before serving as the head coach at Colorado State.
A new home
Chase Brice, the backup quarterback on Clemson's 2019 football team and a starter this past season at Duke, has chosen Appalachian State as his latest destination.
Brice was rated a four-star recruit by rivals.com in 2017, when he was listed with offers from Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest and Louisville.
Looking forward
Virginia's baseball team has been picked for fifth place in the country by Baseball America, which has the Cavaliers winning the ACC championship. The ACC has adopted a 50-game schedule, including 36 conference games with three-game conference series.
Recruiting
Kendall Cross, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker and running back for Clover Hill High School in Midlothian has received preferred walk-on offers from Virginia Tech and UVa, according to ultimaterecruit.com