College Notebook: Some lesser-known names leading ACC men's basketball stats early in season

James Skalski, a linebacker on Clemson's football team, has become the first player in ACC history to play in five ACC football championship games. The Tigers became the first ACC team to win six conference titles outright and have gone 52-3 against conference opponents since the start of the 2015 season.

The Tigers have now won 20 overall ACC football championships, with Florida State second with 15, all before 2015. Third is Maryland with nine before it joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Terps have had six straight losing seasons since they were 7-6 under Randy Edsall in 2014.

Edsall was fired after the Terps went 2-4 in the first six games game of the 2015 season and Maryland has subsequently gone 21-39 under current coach Mike Locksley and predecessors D.J. Durkin and Matt Canada.

Staffing

Mike Bobo, the interim head football coach at South Carolina following the departure of Will Muschamp, appears to be a top candidate to join the staff of new coach Shane Beamer, most recently an assistant at Oklahoma.

"There are some really good coaches in the building we would certainly like having on our staff going forward regardless," Beamer told The State newspaper in Columbia after assisting Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.