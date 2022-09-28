Collin Ironside takes over starting QB job at VMI

The VMI football team has a new starting quarterback.

Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said Wednesday that third-year sophomore Collin Ironside will be the starting signal-caller Saturday when VMI visits Western Carolina.

Ironside replaces fourth-year junior Seth Morgan, who started the first three games for the Keydets (1-2) this season. He has started 16 games in his VMI career.

"I just felt for this game and for the season here going forward unless there's an injury that Collin Ironside should be our starting quarterback," Wachenheim said on a video conference. "I made the decision that was the best for the football team."

Wachenheim, whose team was idle last week, said it was an "unbelievably tough" decision.

"A lot of sleepless nights," he said. "Not easy. I'm still a little bit troubled by it because I love all my players. … I'm hurting for Seth Morgan because I know he's hurting."

Morgan started nine games last fall, helping the Keydets go 6-5 overall.

Morgan also started the final four games of the spring 2021 season after Reece Udinski was injured, helping the Keydets win the Southern Conference title and clinch their first FCS playoff bid. He earned SoCon freshman of the year honors that spring and finished third in the voting for the FCS national freshman of the year.

Morgan has completed 34 of his 64 passes (51.1%) for 300 yards and one TD with two interceptions this year.

"I have a 100% belief if he gets back into a ballgame he will lead our team down the field to touchdowns and field goals," Wachenheim said. "My confidence and trust and faith in Seth Morgan has not wavered a ton."

Ironside has completed 24 of 33 passes (72.7%) for 345 yards and two TDs with one interception in three games this year.

"Collin is a confident young man," Wachenheim said. "He's a highly intelligent young man. He learns from his mistakes and he's a player that helps his teammates play better around him.

"He sees the game at a high, high level."

Wachenheim broke the news to Morgan on Sept. 19 before the team had its first practice of its bye week. VMI had lost at home to Cornell two days earlier.

"One game does not make a decision," Wachenheim said.

Morgan completed eight of 15 passes for 83 yards before being pulled late in the third quarter of the team's 28-22 loss to Cornell on Sept. 17. In the first half, Morgan fumbled the ball away on a sack and threw a pick six.

With VMI down 21-2 in that game, Ironside took over. He completed 16 of 18 passes for 275 yards and one TD with one interception. He also ran for a TD. He was named the SoCon student-athlete of the week for his efforts in that game.

Wachenheim had also pulled Morgan in the team's win over Bucknell on Sept. 10. The rain made things tough for Morgan and his receivers that day. Morgan completed 13 of 22 passes for 138 yards and one TD with one interception before being pulled after a third-quarter fumble. With VMI up 24-14 early in the fourth, Ironside took over. But he did not help VMI score any additional points.

Last fall, Morgan completed 201 of 326 passes (61.7%) for 2,175 yards and 14 TDs with 11 interceptions in 10 games.

Ironside completed 67 of 97 passes (69.1%) for 623 yards and four TDs with two interceptions in seven games last year.

In the team's win at Cornell last September, Morgan left the game in the first quarter after suffering a sprained ankle and receiving a helmet-to-helmet hit on the same play. Ironside threw for 230 yards and two TDs in the Keydets’ 31-21 win.

Morgan missed the following game against Wofford. Ironside made his starting debut and completed 18 of 22 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Keydets to a 31-23 win in that game.

Ironside also started the next game against The Citadel but played only VMI's first three series. With VMI down 14-0, Wachenheim replaced Ironside with Morgan early in the second quarter. Morgan played the rest of the way in the loss and returned to the starting lineup for the next game.

Morgan went 2-2 as the starter in the final four games of the spring 2021 season, when he was a redshirt freshman. The Keydets won at Wofford in Morgan’s starting debut to snap an eight-game skid in that series. After falling to East Tennessee State, VMI bounced back to beat The Citadel and clinch the SoCon’s automatic playoff bid. VMI then lost at James Madison in the FCS playoffs. Morgan completed 122 of 171 passes (71.3%) for 1,374 yards and 10 TDs with four interceptions in seven games that year. He also ran for 221 yards.

Morgan had said in August that this would be his final season for VMI. He hopes to join another program next year as a graduate transfer. VMI does not have a graduate school.

Saturday’s game at Western Carolina (2-2, 0-1) will be VMI’s SoCon opener. It figures to be a rainy affair.