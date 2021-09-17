Cornell a unique challenge for VMI

The Cornell football team has not played a game since the 2019 season.

So VMI (1-1) is not quite sure what to expect when it visits the Big Red on Saturday for Cornell's season opener.

"It's made it difficult [to prepare] in that there's no film to watch of what they've done this year or even last [year]," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.

Like its Ivy League counterparts, the Cornell football team did not play any games last season because of the coronavirus pandemic — not even last spring, when VMI and most other FCS teams took the field for a delayed season. The Ivy League opted to cancel its fall, winter and spring seasons in all sports in the 2020-21 school year.

And while VMI and most other FCS teams have played the past two weeks, the Ivy League squads are not kicking off their seasons until Saturday.

"It's difficult to see if they're going to be any different [on] offense, defense or special teams and it's difficult to get an evaluation of the players that are going to be playing in the game," Wachenheim said.

But as much as Wachenheim wishes he had more recent Cornell game film to study than 2019 film, he is glad VMI is the team with two games from this season already under its belt.