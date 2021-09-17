Cornell a unique challenge for VMI

The Cornell football team has not played a game since the 2019 season.
So VMI (1-1) is not quite sure what to expect when it visits the Big Red on Saturday for Cornell's season opener.
"It's made it difficult [to prepare] in that there's no film to watch of what they've done this year or even last [year]," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.
Like its Ivy League counterparts, the Cornell football team did not play any games last season because of the coronavirus pandemic — not even last spring, when VMI and most other FCS teams took the field for a delayed season. The Ivy League opted to cancel its fall, winter and spring seasons in all sports in the 2020-21 school year.
And while VMI and most other FCS teams have played the past two weeks, the Ivy League squads are not kicking off their seasons until Saturday.
"It's difficult to see if they're going to be any different [on] offense, defense or special teams and it's difficult to get an evaluation of the players that are going to be playing in the game," Wachenheim said.
But as much as Wachenheim wishes he had more recent Cornell game film to study than 2019 film, he is glad VMI is the team with two games from this season already under its belt.
"It's an advantage to have played twice versus not to have played at all," he said. "You get to know your team a little bit. And your players have been able to go out and execute … and they know what their strengths are and they know the areas that you need to improve in."
This will be the first meeting between No. 22 VMI and Cornell. The Big Red will visit VMI next fall.
VMI, which will serve as Cornell's Homecoming foe Saturday, has not played an Ivy League foe since 1939. The Keydets were supposed to play Princeton last fall, but that game was canceled because of the pandemic.
Cornell went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Ivy League in 2019. The Big Red has been picked to finish last in the eight-team Ivy this year in the league's preseason media poll.
But Cornell is not lacking in experience.
Not only does Cornell have 30 fourth-year seniors, but it has also welcomed back 21 "super seniors" who returned to Cornell for their extra year of eligibility.
Nineteen of Cornell's 22 offensive and defensive starters Saturday will be seniors or "super seniors."
By comparison, VMI will likely start five seniors on offense and two on defense. VMI's second-string defense includes nine players who are either true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.
"We're playing a very old and mature team," Wachenheim said. "We're a young football team, and we're always going to be young at VMI. That's the nature of the school. Our young guys have got to be focused and sharp."
VMI is coming off a 60-10 loss at FBS member Kent State. VMI quarterback Seth Morgan threw three interceptions and backup Collin Ironside threw one. Cornell had no turnovers and piled up 698 yards of total offense.
"The difference in an opponent like Kent State is when you make a big error, … they capitalize," Wachenheim said. "So if you make an error fitting the wrong gap on defense, that run turns into a touchdown instead of a 15-yard gain. And if you make a big error on offense, that error turns into a turnover.
"The only way you beat an FBS opponent is to win the turnover battle, and you've got to win it significantly. And we lost the turnover battle. And if you lose the turnover battle against an FBS opponent, it's going to be a big loss. And it was."
VMI's points in that game came courtesy of Lord Botetourt graduates Jerry and Hunter Rice. Jerry Rice booted a 43-yard field goal, while his younger brother scored on a 5-yard run.
The Keydets did suffer injuries in the loss but Wachenheim declined to discuss them.