COVID-19 knocks Radford out of Big South women's baskeball tourney

The Radford women's basketball season has come to an abrupt end because of COVID-19 woes.
The sixth-seeded Highlanders were supposed to visit Longwood for a Big South tournament quarterfinal Monday, but Radford no longer has enough available players.
The team was planning to play in the quarterfinals with just six available players.
But the Big South informed Radford on Friday that a player had tested positive. Not only must that player quarantine, but her two roommates on the team must also quarantine.
So Radford now has seven players in quarantine, said McGuire, and is down to just three players who could take the court against third-seeded Longwood.
"It's kind of a brutal ending," McGuire said in a phone interview. "It just stinks that your season's going to end that way. … Just horrible timing."
Three players have tested positive in recent weeks, but contact tracing has required that their roommates on the team quarantine as well.
"That's what gets you, the living situation," McGuire said.
McGuire informed his team in a video conference Friday that it would not be able to play in the tournament.
"It's been kind of a tough morning," McGuire said. "I've never experienced anything like this before.
"You really feel for your seniors.
"I hate it for everybody. It's a brutal, emotional thing."
The Highlanders went 9-11 overall and 9-9 in Big South play this year.
Radford has 11 players, including one who has been sidelined by an injury for some time.
A player tested positive prior to a Feb. 20-21 series with Charleston Southern. That player and her roommate on the team had to quarantine. So only eight Highlanders saw action in those two games with Charleston Southern and in the Feb. 25-26 series with Campbell.
On Monday, Radford learned a second player had tested positive. That player and her roommate on the team also had to quarantine. So Radford announced Monday it was pausing women's basketball operations and cancelling its final two regular-season games, which had been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Gardner-Webb.
Those two games were canceled because Radford was down to six available players, one fewer than the minimum number required to begin a Big South series this season under league policy.
McGuire said the team chose to play in the tournament, even though it was going to be down to six available players.
But then came Friday's news that a third player has tested positive, this time as the result of pre-tournament testing conducted by the Big South. Radford had done its own testing during the regular season.
The tournament is not set to begin until Saturday, so the Big South has reseeded the teams in the wake of Radford's withdrawal.
Radford also had to deal with COVID-19 issues in November, December and January, resulting in games being canceled or postponed. McGuire himself battled COVID-19 in December.
"We've [had to] … manage different challenges and ups and downs and pauses and you get to this point and don't have the chance to even try. So it's tough, it's really tough," McGuire said.
Radford won the Big South tournament in 2019, when it advanced to the NCAA tournament.
The Big South and NCAA tournaments were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.