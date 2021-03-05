COVID-19 knocks Radford out of Big South women's baskeball tourney

"You really feel for your seniors.

"I hate it for everybody. It's a brutal, emotional thing."

The Highlanders went 9-11 overall and 9-9 in Big South play this year.

Radford has 11 players, including one who has been sidelined by an injury for some time.

A player tested positive prior to a Feb. 20-21 series with Charleston Southern. That player and her roommate on the team had to quarantine. So only eight Highlanders saw action in those two games with Charleston Southern and in the Feb. 25-26 series with Campbell.

On Monday, Radford learned a second player had tested positive. That player and her roommate on the team also had to quarantine. So Radford announced Monday it was pausing women's basketball operations and cancelling its final two regular-season games, which had been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Gardner-Webb.

Those two games were canceled because Radford was down to six available players, one fewer than the minimum number required to begin a Big South series this season under league policy.

McGuire said the team chose to play in the tournament, even though it was going to be down to six available players.