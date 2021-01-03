COVID-19 woes continue for Radford women's basketball team

COVID-19 has made this an incredibly challenging season for the Radford women's basketball team.
Games have been canceled. Players have tested positive. Coach Mike McGuire tested positive, too.
"With my COVID experience, I felt as bad as I've ever felt in my life," McGuire said.
The latest setback came late Saturday night when Radford announced the team has again had to pause operations because of a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the postponement of at least its next four games.
Games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Hampton have been postponed, as well as games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday against visiting Charleston Southern.
McGuire expects the Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 games at Gardner-Webb will have to be postponed as well.
Radford (1-5, 1-3 Big South) learned Saturday that a player tested positive for COVID-19. Not only has that player begun a 10-day quarantine, but contact tracing has led to all but two of the other players needing to quarantine for 14 days. The exceptions are two players who previously tested positive.
"We're probably going to be shut down for two weeks," McGuire said Sunday in a phone interview. "It looks like a lot of our team will be released from quarantine on Jan. 15, and then we have a couple more that will be the 17th. So I don't see how we we'll be able to play the next series, which is supposed to be at Gardner-Webb. So I'm projecting right now the next time we'll play is probably against UNC Asheville on the 22nd.
"We can't practice for two weeks, so it's going to feel like we're starting over. … You have to be very, very cautious about how you return to participation. … We can't just come out of quarantine on the 15th and try to play a game on the 17th.
"You have to deal with the isolation part of it, too, … so we're going to have to talk to our team about that because this is going to be the longest quarantine that we've had."
This is the third straight month Radford has had COVID-19 issues.
"It's been very difficult," McGuire said. "The starting and stopping, … having a lot of our student-athletes having to quarantine or isolate when we have a positive test, … the emotional aspect of it has been challenging."
A Radford player tested positive before the Nov. 25 opener at North Carolina. Not only did that player miss the opener, but some other players had to miss the game because of contact tracing and quarantining. Radford used only eight players in the 90-61 loss.
After another player tested positive the day after the opener, Radford had to pause activities and cancel its Nov. 29 game at N.C. State. But that test turned out to be a false positive, said McGuire. The team returned to practice Dec. 2.
The Highlanders' next game was a 69-58 loss at Marshall on Dec. 6.
McGuire tested positive the following day, forcing Radford to go on another pause and cancel its Dec. 9 game against William and Mary. The situation also prompted Georgia to cancel its Dec. 12 home game with Radford.
McGuire, 43, said he experienced "excruciating" back pain the day before the Marshall game.
"I actually missed the practice while we were at Marshall. I had to go to the MedExpress," he said. "They put a shot in each hip. … That helped me get through the game.
"But when we got back the night of the 6th, I had a low-grade fever, was starting to get some chills."
McGuire tested positive Dec. 7, although the players were able to resume practice a few days later.
"Looking at the [Marshall] film, where we were in the timeouts and where the benches were seated, nobody was deemed to be a close contact. And I sit in the very front of the bus on every trip," he said.
McGuire, who quarantined in one room of his home for 10 days, missed the team's Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 losses at Longwood.
He said he had a range of symptoms.
"It kicked my rear end," he said. "I went from back pain to it felt like I had a really bad flu to a couple days of breathing where there was some discomfort.
"Even after [his quarantine ended], I was still feeling pretty poorly. I actually felt pretty poorly on Christmas Eve. I had no energy. I just had to lay and sit all day. I took a shower on Christmas Eve and it wore me out."
After the players went home prior to Christmas, another player fell ill and tested positive. That player has yet to return to campus.
McGuire returned to coaching at a Dec. 26 practice. He coached in a Dec. 30 win over Presbyterian and a Dec. 31 loss to Presbyterian.
But he is still not 100%.
"On the 29th, I woke up and felt like I had been hit by a ton of bricks," he said. "Even [Saturday], going through a practice, after the practice I was exhausted."
Radford is seeking its seventh straight winning season, but the interruptions to the season have made it hard for the Highlanders to improve.
"Because of all the changes, our team is not close to our best right now," McGuire said.