COVID-19 woes continue for Radford women's basketball team

"We can't practice for two weeks, so it's going to feel like we're starting over. … You have to be very, very cautious about how you return to participation. … We can't just come out of quarantine on the 15th and try to play a game on the 17th.

"You have to deal with the isolation part of it, too, … so we're going to have to talk to our team about that because this is going to be the longest quarantine that we've had."

This is the third straight month Radford has had COVID-19 issues.

"It's been very difficult," McGuire said. "The starting and stopping, … having a lot of our student-athletes having to quarantine or isolate when we have a positive test, … the emotional aspect of it has been challenging."

A Radford player tested positive before the Nov. 25 opener at North Carolina. Not only did that player miss the opener, but some other players had to miss the game because of contact tracing and quarantining. Radford used only eight players in the 90-61 loss.

After another player tested positive the day after the opener, Radford had to pause activities and cancel its Nov. 29 game at N.C. State. But that test turned out to be a false positive, said McGuire. The team returned to practice Dec. 2.