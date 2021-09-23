Covington grad and Richmond LB Tyler Dressler excited for Virginia Tech game

While growing up in Covington, Tyler Dressler used to go to Virginia Tech football games with his family and cheer on the Hokies from the Lane Stadium stands.

The Covington High School graduate will be back at Lane Stadium on Saturday, but this time he will be on the field.

Dressler is the starting middle linebacker for FCS member Richmond, which will visit FBS member Virginia Tech on Saturday.

"It's huge for myself and my family and the community of Covington," Dressler said of the game in a phone interview this week. "Growing up, it was always a dream of mine to play in Lane Stadium. Didn't really think I'd be jumping at the other end of the tunnel, but that's just how it works out sometimes.

"I'm really excited to play at the highest level of competition. And I'm really excited to see how the Richmond Spiders match up against the Hokies.

"The whole community of Covington might be at the game. … It doesn't happen very frequently that a small-town kid plays in Lane Stadium."

Covington is a Class 1 (formerly known as Group 1A) school — the classification for the smallest schools in the Virginia High School League. So Dressler felt he had something to prove when he joined the Spiders in 2017.