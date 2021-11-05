Darris Nichols era ready for launch at Radford

It will soon be time for the Darris Nichols era of Radford men's basketball to officially tip off.
Nichols, an ex-Florida assistant who was hired as Radford's coach in April, will make his college head-coaching debut when the Highlanders open the season Tuesday against visiting Emory & Henry.
But the Radford High School graduate has already been putting his stamp on the program.
"It's on me to set the tone every day in practice," Nichols, 35, said. "Now I'm evaluating everything within the program, on and off the court."
Some coaches like to have a former college head coach on their staff. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, for example, hired coaching legend Larry Brown as an assistant.
But Nichols saw no need to hire a former head coach for his staff.
"I have a vision for how I want to do it," Nichols said. "I talked to John Beilein, who I played for [at West Virginia]. … He said, 'Hire people who believe in you.’ That's what I did."
The oldest member of his staff is 37-year-old assistant Shane Nichols, who is Darris’ older brother.
"I wanted to make sure I hired guys with a lot of enthusiasm," Darris Nichols said.
But shouldn't there be one wise old man on the staff that Nichols can turn to for advice?
"I've got a whole bunch of wise old men in the city of Radford who are going to tell me how they feel, so I'm good," he said with a laugh.
Nichols succeeds Mike Jones, who left to take the UNC Greensboro job. Nichols takes over a team that went 15-12 overall and 12-6 in the Big South last year. It was Radford’s fourth straight winning season.
Radford must replace last season’s leading scorer, Fah’Mir Ali, who transferred to the College of Charleston. Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson, who was the fourth-leading scorer, transferred to Horizon League member Purdue Fort Wayne. Both entered the transfer portal before Nichols was hired.
Reserve guard and Radford High School graduate Miles Jones transferred to UNC Greensboro so he could continue playing for his father.
Nichols plans to use a four-guard lineup.
"The game is going to four guards," he said. "That's what I'm used to — spacing the floor and being able to attack close-outs. And I think you do that better when you play with four guards."
He wants to play at a fast pace.
"We're doing a better job of getting out in transition," he said.
Nichols, who was in charge of the defense at Florida, plans to use man-to-man defense as his base but also change defenses quite a bit.
"We're a lot bigger than Radford last year," he said. "So we're able to switch a lot of stuff. We're able to be disruptive in the passing lanes."
Radford has been picked fourth out of six squads in the Big South’s North Division in a preseason poll of coaches and media members. The Big South has switched to divisional play for men's basketball this year.
Seven scholarship players are back, including returning starters Dravon Mangum, Lewis Djonkam, Chyree Walker and Xavier Lipscomb. Five of the top seven scorers returned.
"I'm excited about our depth and the ability for different guys to step up every night," Nichols said. "We have a lot of interchangeable pieces."
Josiah Jeffers is also back, although he is not on scholarship this year. Jeffers entered the transfer portal when Jones was still at Radford but later decided he wanted to remain at the school. He will be redshirting this season and plans to join another school as a graduate transfer next season.
Guard Tai’Reon Joseph, a transfer from Austin Peay, is one of six scholarship newcomers.
"He fits how we want to play as far as getting out in transition and getting in the open court," Nichols said.
Forward Rashun Williams has transferred from South Florida.
"He can really stretch the defense," Nichols said.
Guard Camron McNeil transferred from a junior college in South Carolina.
"His versatility and being able to move him on and off the ball is what we're excited about," Nichols said.
Another guard, Artese Stapleton, transferred from Division II member Lewis University.
"He's super fast," Nichols said. "He can really guard people and be disruptive on the defensive end."
Lipscomb is again one of the point guards, along with McNeil and Stapleton.
McNeil will also see action on the wing, as will Mangum, Walker, Joseph, Williams and Bryan Hart.
Mangum and Walker will also play inside, as will Djonkam and Shaquan Jules.
There are three marquee road games on the nonleague schedule, including a Nov. 12 visit to Virginia.
Radford will visit Virginia Tech on Nov. 15. The Hokies are coached by Mike Young, who was once Nichols' boss at Wofford.
"That's family to me," Nichols said. "We're right down the street, so why wouldn't we want to try to play each other every year?"
Radford will visit West Virginia on Dec. 4. Nichols played there under both Beilien and current WVU coach Bob Huggins.
"It's going to be fun," Nichols said of that game.
The highlight of a Nov. 28 home game with Eastern Kentucky will be the jersey retirement of ex-Radford star Javonte Green, who now plays for the Chicago Bulls.