Darris Nichols era ready for launch at Radford

He wants to play at a fast pace.

"We're doing a better job of getting out in transition," he said.

Nichols, who was in charge of the defense at Florida, plans to use man-to-man defense as his base but also change defenses quite a bit.

"We're a lot bigger than Radford last year," he said. "So we're able to switch a lot of stuff. We're able to be disruptive in the passing lanes."

Radford has been picked fourth out of six squads in the Big South’s North Division in a preseason poll of coaches and media members. The Big South has switched to divisional play for men's basketball this year.

Seven scholarship players are back, including returning starters Dravon Mangum, Lewis Djonkam, Chyree Walker and Xavier Lipscomb. Five of the top seven scorers returned.

"I'm excited about our depth and the ability for different guys to step up every night," Nichols said. "We have a lot of interchangeable pieces."