Depth a strong suit for No. 20 Roanoke men's basketball

It has been 20 long years since the Roanoke College men's basketball team last advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament.
But this might be the season in which that drought finally ends.
"That's the plan," junior guard Efosa U-Edosomwan said this week. "That's definitely the plan."
Roanoke has been ranked No. 20 in Division III in the D3hoops.com preseason Top 25 poll.
The Maroons welcome back the top eight players from last spring's squad.
"I like our team a lot," coach Clay Nunley said. "This is my sixth team here; I think it's the deepest team that we've had. It's the most physical team that we've had — something that comes with being older, … more developed physically.
"The chemistry is really good. Our leadership has been very strong."
Roanoke went 10-2 last spring. The school had to cancel three games last spring because of COVID-19 contact-tracing issues in the Roanoke program, while another game was cancelled because of a foe's COVID-19 issues.
The Maroons won the ODAC regular-season title with a 7-0 league mark. They lost to eventual ODAC tournament champ Randolph-Macon in the ODAC semifinals. There was no NCAA Division III tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"That team last year had the ability to make the NCAA tournament and also potentially make a run. It's unfortunate the way it happened with COVID," junior guard/forward Kasey Draper said. "Hopefully we'll be able to duplicate that from last year and make a run at the NCAA tournament.
"We need to be able to prove to ourselves and Coach that the team this year is just as good."
Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 1 in both the D3hoops.com preseason Top 25 poll and the ODAC's preseason coaches poll.
Roanoke was picked second in the ODAC poll.
"We definitely have a team that can compete with any team in the ODAC," Draper said.
Roanoke will open the season Friday with its Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament. The Maroons will face Eastern at 6 p.m. Friday. They will meet either No. 3 Marietta or Christopher Newport on Saturday afternoon.
The schedule also features a trip next month to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the Cruzin Classic.
"I'm super excited about that," U'Edosomwan said. "My freshman year, we went to Pennsylvania [for a tournament]. It was freezing. Now we get to go to Florida."
Roanoke will face Wartburg in Florida on Dec. 19, followed by a duel with No. 16 Dubuque the following day.
Draper, a 6-foot-4 graduate of Northside High School, is back after averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds last season.
"We have a lot of size this year," he said. "We have a toughness to us, a physical edge to us, that'll be beneficial, whether it's getting rebounds or finishing strong around the rim."
U-Edosomwan averaged 14.3 points last season, when he joined Draper on the 18-man All-ODAC team.
U-Edosomwan's last name was listed as Edosomwan on the Roanoke roster the past two seasons, but he said U-Edosomwan is actually the correct spelling.
Draper and U-Edosomwan will be joined in the starting lineup by point guard Nick Price, a Northside graduate who averaged 3.3 points and 3.7 assists last season, and guard Tripp Greene (11.2 ppg).
Price and Greene are the team's only seniors.
Ethan Rohan (3.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg), a 6-foot-7 junior, or 6-6 sophomore Justin Kuthan (10.2 ppg) will start inside. Kuthan earned ODAC rookie of the year honors last season.
"There's a number of guys who can really impact a game from an offensive standpoint," Nunley said.
The bench includes Trent Dawson (6.4 ppg), Brandon Ellington, Elijah Hayes and 6-6 freshman Joshua Morse.
The Maroons are looking forward to playing in front of fans in the Cregger Center stands this season. Last season, the limited number of spectators could only watch the games from within classrooms overlooking the court.
"I'm very excited to have all my friends, family, community, school back in the gym," Draper said.
The 3-point line in Division III men's basketball has been pushed back this season from 20 feet, 9 inches to the Division I distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches.
"It is going to make a difference for everybody early on," Nunley said.
So U-Edosomwan worked on his shot in the offseason.
"With the line moving back, it's going to be harder," he said. "I definitely do feel like I'm getting more comfortable with it."