Depth a strong suit for No. 20 Roanoke men's basketball

"That team last year had the ability to make the NCAA tournament and also potentially make a run. It's unfortunate the way it happened with COVID," junior guard/forward Kasey Draper said. "Hopefully we'll be able to duplicate that from last year and make a run at the NCAA tournament.

"We need to be able to prove to ourselves and Coach that the team this year is just as good."

Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 1 in both the D3hoops.com preseason Top 25 poll and the ODAC's preseason coaches poll.

Roanoke was picked second in the ODAC poll.

"We definitely have a team that can compete with any team in the ODAC," Draper said.

Roanoke will open the season Friday with its Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament. The Maroons will face Eastern at 6 p.m. Friday. They will meet either No. 3 Marietta or Christopher Newport on Saturday afternoon.

The schedule also features a trip next month to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the Cruzin Classic.

"I'm super excited about that," U'Edosomwan said. "My freshman year, we went to Pennsylvania [for a tournament]. It was freezing. Now we get to go to Florida."