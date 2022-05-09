Div. III Lacrosse Notebook: Roanoke women end NCAA drought

The season is not over for the Roanoke College women's lacrosse team.

The Maroons (15-4) have made the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in 13 years. They received an at-large bid to the 46-team tournament Monday.

"Our senior class and our captains really took the reins this year … [to] make sure everyone had the right mindset — that this year we meant business, that we really wanted to make sure it was all in or nothing," interim coach Zach Tamburello said. "They wanted it so bad and you could see that in every game.

"As soon as it popped up [on the NCAA website], the girls just went absolutely crazy."

Roanoke is one of five area Division III lacrosse teams who are headed for the NCAAs, along with the Washington and Lee women and the Roanoke, W&L and Southern Virginia men.

The Roanoke women will face Bryn Athyn, an 11-2 team from Pennsylvania, in the first round Saturday at Gettysburg. If Roanoke wins, it will face fourth-ranked Gettysburg (16-3) on Sunday for a berth in the Sweet 16.

Roanoke College will host the NCAA semifinals and final from May 28-29.

Tamburello, 35, has been a Roanoke assistant since the 2018 season. He was promoted to interim head coach when Mary Schwartz stepped down last summer. Schwartz, who steered the Maroons for 17 years, announced she was retiring from college coaching.

Given this year's success, Tamburello seems a safe bet to get promoted to permanent head coach.

"It definitely will help my case," he said with a laugh.

Roanoke had won 12 straight games before falling to W&L in the ODAC final Sunday.

Maroons senior Lilly Blair, a Salem High School graduate, has scored 66 goals this year.

"She's our quarterback of the offense," Tamburello said.

The lineup includes two Division I transfers — Addison Schmidt, a Maryland native who previously played for San Diego State, and Libby Bowman, a Salem graduate who previously played at Radford University.

W&L women

The fifth-ranked Generals (17-2) reaped a first-round bye and a second-round home game Monday.

W&L earned an automatic bid by winning the ODAC tournament.

Washington & Jefferson (12-4) will play Transylvania (9-9) in the first round Saturday at W&L, with the winner meeting the Generals on Sunday for a berth in the Sweet 16.

W&L, which is in the NCAAs for the 12th straight year, is on a 15-game winning streak.

"It's a very senior-heavy team," coach Brooke O'Brien said. "We've had a lot of focus this year on kind of resetting our culture and kind of making sure everybody on the team knows what it means to be a part of our team, what the expectations are."

Hanna Bishop, a sophomore, has scored 48 goals.

"She's still learning and figuring out how to handle things when teams throw different things at her defensively, O'Brien said.

Allie Schwab has 35 goals and 33 assists.

"She draws a lot of attention as a returning All-American, and she's figured out how to move the ball and [get] assists," O'Brien said.

Katherine Faria (18 goals), who missed eight games with a leg injury, returned to action in the ODAC semifinals.

W&L men

The 20th-ranked Generals (15-4), who won the ODAC regular-season crown, received an at-large bid to the 38-team men's tournament Sunday night.

The Generals will meet 12th-ranked Cabrini (15-4), the 2019 NCAA champ, in the second round Saturday at Salisbury (Maryland). If they win, they will face third-ranked Salisbury (18-1), Stockton or UMass-Boston in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.

Nick Spagnoletti has 200 saves for W&L.

"He's really established himself as one of the best goalies in the country," coach Gene McCabe said. "Our defensive unit as a whole has played great."

W&L had won eight straight games before losing to Hampden-Sydney 8-7 in overtime in the ODAC semifinals last weekend.

"One of the things we will definitely focus on this week is shooting the ball better," McCabe said.

Taylor Witherell, a fifth-year senior, has 36 goals and 20 assists.

"He's just relentless in his effort," McCabe said.

Roanoke men

The Roanoke men (13-6) also received an at-large NCAA bid Sunday night.

"We were definitely excited and thankful," coach Bill Pilat said. "I thought our resume was pretty strong, so I told the team I thought we would be in, but of course you never know."

The Maroons will face 18th-ranke Gettysburg (12-7) in the second round Saturday at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania. If they win, they will face seventh-ranked Dickinson (18-0), Stevens or SUNY Maritime in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.

"We're a very young team," Pilat said. "We've really improved."

Roanoke lost to eventual champ Lynchburg in the ODAC semifinals last weekend.

Salem graduate Wyatt Whitlow has scored 54 goals.

"Wyatt's just a strong inside guy, … a very tough, tough player, so he can take the pounding," Pilat said.

Luke Kammerman has 49 goals and 58 assists.

"One of the faster guys in Division III," Pilat said.

SVU men

Southern Virginia (14-4) is in the NCAAs for the first time. SVU earned an automatic bid by winning the USA South tournament last weekend.

This was SVU's first year in the USA South. SVU previously played in a league that was first known as the Capital Athletic Conference before becoming the Coast to Coast Athletic Conference.

"[There were] many seasons of playing in an extremely competitive conference that housed top 10 teams," coach Jason Lamb said. "We were always trying to catch up and get better and be worthy of that competition. And now that we've switched conferences, … being a small, private school in a conference with all small, private schools gives us a fair fight. Being in a conference that was a melting pot of big, public schools was tough."

SVU will visit sixth-ranked York, a 17-2 team from Pennsylvania, in the second round Friday. The winner will meet Denison (15-4) or Grove City (15-4) on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

Tennison Schmidt has 63 goals and 44 assists for SVU.

Rockbridge County graduate Shawn Lamb, the USA South offensive player of the year, has 46 goals and 49 assists. He is in his sixth year in the program. He had two extra years of eligibility because the Division III Presidents Council gave both 2020 spring sports athletes and 2021 spring sports athletes a bonus year.

"Having him for an extra year is an incredible blessing," said Jason Lamb, who is Shawn's father.

