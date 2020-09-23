Doughty College Notebook: ACC bracing for hectic basketball season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While it is obvious that college football teams are continuing to have issues during the coronavirus pandemic, consider that the upcoming college basketball season is likely to have similar challenges.

That was apparent as Paul Brazeau, senior associate commissioner for ACC men's basketball, addressed the Roanoke Valley Sports Club earlier this week.

"If we get 11 games in for football, that would be awesome," Brazeau said, "Then, we'd turn around in basketball and try to do the same."

The NCAA has delayed the start of the men's basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 and has reduced the number of games by four.

"If we get 25, 26 or 27 games, we'll really be fortunate," Brazeau said. "Right now, the NCAA Tournament is in the same spot on the schedule that it's been planned for in March. Whether we get to that spot, we'll just have to wait and see."

Brazeau has been with the ACC since 2014 after serving in the same capacity with the Big East. Prior to that, he was an NBA vice president for 10 years.

"We're lucky to have him," said Roger Ayers, a longtime ACC basketball referee from Roanoke who is speaking to the sports club in October.