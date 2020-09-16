Doughty College Notebook: ACC's Brazeau optimistic about upcoming basketball season

By the end of the week, ACC associate commissioner Paul Brazeau thinks he’ll have a good idea of what’s ahead for the upcoming basketball season.

That’s just in time to discuss his thoughts with the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday night at the Salem Civic Center (tickets remain).

“I think we’re going to play the season somehow,” Brazeau, who oversees men’s basketball, said prior to a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Will it be a bubble-type situation similar to the NBA, which does not have fans in the stands?

“I don’t get that sense right now,” said Brazeau, who has been with the ACC since 2014. “Bubbles are going to end up to be a last resort kind of thing.

“The situation looks better than it did a month ago but the logistics still have to be worked out.”

Getting through one weekend of ACC football has provided incentive.

“Absolutely,” Brazeau said. “We’re following their medical protocols closely to see how it all works. Listen, the virus might be here for a long time. Along with trying to get vaccines, we’ve got to learn to live with it.”

The so-called non-revenue sports also have been worth studying.