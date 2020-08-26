Doughty College Notebook: Ex-UVa QB Perkins still in running for Rams' roster spot

Early signs are favorable for former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, the two-time winner of the Dudley Award as the top college football player in Virginia, who also led the Cavaliers to the ACC Coastal Division title in 2019.
Perkins, who was not selected in the NFL Draft, is in good position to secure a roster spot after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.
A second free-agent quarterback, Josh Love from San Jose State, was released earlier this week.
Jared Goff started all 16 games for the Rams last year and accounted for 626 of 632 pass attempts. Blake Bortles had the other six attempts.
The only quarterbacks currently in camp with Goff are Perkins and ex-Wake Forest QB John Wolford, who, like Perkins, was a passing and running threat in college.
The Florida Times-Union of Jacksonville reported on Tuesday that Wolford, who grew up in the Jacksonville area, is getting most of the second-team snaps at this point. Wolford, like Perkins, has never taken a regular-season snap in the NFL, but he did start all eight games in 2019 for the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football before the league folded.
Recruiting
Oklahoma has taken a commitment from Kelvin Gilliam Jr., a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman from Highland Springs who is rated the No. 4 prospect in Virginia by Rivals.com.
Earlier in the month, the Sooners landed Gilliam's Highland Springs teammate and the No. 16 prospect on the list, defensive back Damond Harmon. Oklahoma's connection is former Virginia Tech player and assistant coach Shane Beamer, the Sooners' assistant head coach for offense.
- Monmouth University, last year's Big South football champion, has taken commitments from two Northern Virginia prospects, Remi Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker and offensive lineman from Lake Braddock in Burke, and Jordan Woodson, a 6-4, 260-pound defensive lineman from Liberty-Bealeton.
Monmouth, which announced back in July that it would not play football this fall, has four players from Virginia on its current roster, two of them freshmen.
- Ultimaterecruit.com, based out of the Tidewater, shows 15 football players transferring out of state or to in-state private schools, four to Atlantic Shores Christian in Chesapeake and four to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
On the hardwood
Duke has taken a men's basketball commitment for 2021 from Paolo Banchero, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward from O'Dea High School in Seattle.
Banchero's father played football at the University of Washington and his mother ended her Washington women's basketball career as the Huskies' all-time leading scorer.
- Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 6-foot-10 rising senior from Hamilton, Wisconsin, has emerged as the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 men's college basketball class, according to 247 Sports, with former Duke target Jonathan Kuminga having decided to try the professional G League.
According to 247 Sports, Virginia is among a list of 10 finalists for Baldwin, who also is considering, among others, North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan.
- Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, long a force on the recruiting trail, has taken a commitment from one of the nation's premier point guards, 6-1 Kennedy Chandler from Memphis. Finalists for Chandler included Duke and North Carolina.
Continuing a trend
Taking a cue from the professional sports ranks, Duke has invited its fans to submit cutouts of themselves that can be placed in seats at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Packages give fans the opportunity to place the cutouts in seats of their choice. The price is $95 for one cutout and varies, with cutouts of five or more going for $60 apiece. Packages include photos of the fans' cutouts.
In memoriam
Charles Arnold, who took VMI's swim program to seven Southern Conference swimming championships, including five in a row between 1958-62, has died. Arnold, who was 93 and living in Rockingham County, also coached at New Hampshire and Rhode Island and was the first men's swim coach at James Madison.
