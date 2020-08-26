Doughty College Notebook: Ex-UVa QB Perkins still in running for Rams' roster spot

Early signs are favorable for former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, the two-time winner of the Dudley Award as the top college football player in Virginia, who also led the Cavaliers to the ACC Coastal Division title in 2019.

Perkins, who was not selected in the NFL Draft, is in good position to secure a roster spot after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.

A second free-agent quarterback, Josh Love from San Jose State, was released earlier this week.

Jared Goff started all 16 games for the Rams last year and accounted for 626 of 632 pass attempts. Blake Bortles had the other six attempts.

The only quarterbacks currently in camp with Goff are Perkins and ex-Wake Forest QB John Wolford, who, like Perkins, was a passing and running threat in college.

The Florida Times-Union of Jacksonville reported on Tuesday that Wolford, who grew up in the Jacksonville area, is getting most of the second-team snaps at this point. Wolford, like Perkins, has never taken a regular-season snap in the NFL, but he did start all eight games in 2019 for the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football before the league folded.

