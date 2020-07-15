Doughty College Notebook: Ferrum football coach Cleive Adams weighs in on season's odds

For Cleive Adams, preparing for his first season as Ferrum's head football coach, it's a blessing that he's already been a head coach.

Before accepting the Ferrum job in February, Adams was the head coach at Averett for six seasons, with his last three teams going 21-9 from 2017-19.

How much has that helped during these trying times of the coronavirus pandemic?

"Tremendously," Adams said Wednesday. "I couldn't imagine being a first-year head coach with the circumstances we're dealing with right now.

"I'm taking six years of experience, knowing what [the football landscape] is supposed to look like and then looking at the guidelines and restrictions that we're operating under right now.

"I think it's huge, not just knowing the football part of it but also the human resources part of it."

Adams was hired March 30, at a point when winter and spring sports programs had stopped playing and students were leaving campuses.

"When I arrived, probably 98% of the kids were gone," Adams said. "We still had a handful of kids of campus that elected to stay. There were a handful of football players that were hanging around but, in terms of activity, everything was at a screeching halt.