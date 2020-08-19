Doughty College Notebook: Former teammates, colleagues mourn death of UVa alum Kenneth Miles

Former Virginia teammates are mourning the passing of Kenneth Miles, a defensive lineman on the 1990 football team that was ranked No. 1 in the country.
After college, Miles had a lengthy career as a college administrator, most recently as the senior associate athletic director at Michigan. He earlier had served as vice chancellor at LSU.
Miles was in charge of academic support services in both of those athletic departments.
“Wow, I remember my days at LSU,” said Leonard Fournette, a running back for LSU who was chosen with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. “You was on me every day about leading by example and I needed that, man. Prayers to your family.”
Gerry Capone, a football administrator at Virginia since the early 1980s, said that Miles was viewed by his teammates as an “elder statesman but had a lot of ability.”
Shawn Moore, the UVa quarterback during that era, said that he had spoken to Miles as recently as the day before his passing.
Miles was a graduate of Gonzaga College High in Washington, D.C., and was working remotely in the Maryland area when he returned from walking his dog, became short of breath and could not be resuscitated.
“We were both in college athletics,” said Moore, previously an official with the College Football Playoff. “When he was at LSU, my son took an official visit down there. I told Kenny: ‘Take care of him.’ And sure enough, my son remembers him.”
Miles left LSU following the 2019 season and was at Michigan for less than a year before his passing.
“The Michigan family is devastated,” the school said in a press release.
Miles, a studio arts major at Virginia, also worked as an administrator at Syracuse, where the football team was cited for a 100% graduation rate in 2000.
Around the ACC
Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt has changed plans after earlier indicating that he would return for a fifth year. He had 66 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
“My love for Deacon Nation makes this decision very hard,” Surratt posted on Twitter. “After careful consideration, I will forgo the upcoming season due to the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19.
Surratt was listed as the 24th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft according to a mock draft composed by ESPN’s Todd McShay. Surratt missed the final four games of the games of the 2019 season after suffering a season-ending shoulder surgery against Virginia Tech.
Surratt has a brother, Chazz, who had 115 tackles as a linebacker last year after switching from quarterback at North Carolina. UNC has confirmed that Chazz Surratt intends to play for the Tar Heels this season. He was second in the ACC in tackles last year.
Recruiting
Various sources have reported that wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. from St. Stephen’s-St. Agnes in Alexandria has committed to Auburn and will enroll at Auburn for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Johnson, a Maryland resident who has commuted to St. Stephen’s, had 47 receptions for 832 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He had offers from eight ACC programs, including Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Kobe Jerome, younger brother of former Virginia basketball player Ty Jerome, has accepted a scholarship offer from UC Riverside, one of four California schools in the Big West Conference. The younger Jerome will be a senior this coming fall at Blue Ridge outside Charlottesville.
His father, Mark Jerome, points out that the coronavirus pandemic has kept many 2021 prospects from being seen at the AAU level. Kobe Jerome had attended camp at Columbia when he was younger and one of the coaches had shared his tape.
- Clemson announced Wednesday that The Citadel, which is currently scheduled to play the Southern Conference portion of its schedule in the spring, will still visit the Tigers this fall. The game originally scheduled to be played in November, will now be played Sept. 19.
