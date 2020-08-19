Doughty College Notebook: Former teammates, colleagues mourn death of UVa alum Kenneth Miles

Former Virginia teammates are mourning the passing of Kenneth Miles, a defensive lineman on the 1990 football team that was ranked No. 1 in the country.

After college, Miles had a lengthy career as a college administrator, most recently as the senior associate athletic director at Michigan. He earlier had served as vice chancellor at LSU.

Miles was in charge of academic support services in both of those athletic departments.

“Wow, I remember my days at LSU,” said Leonard Fournette, a running back for LSU who was chosen with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. “You was on me every day about leading by example and I needed that, man. Prayers to your family.”

Gerry Capone, a football administrator at Virginia since the early 1980s, said that Miles was viewed by his teammates as an “elder statesman but had a lot of ability.”

Shawn Moore, the UVa quarterback during that era, said that he had spoken to Miles as recently as the day before his passing.

Miles was a graduate of Gonzaga College High in Washington, D.C., and was working remotely in the Maryland area when he returned from walking his dog, became short of breath and could not be resuscitated.