Doughty College Notebook: Former UVa lineman now working in Liberty's athletic department

While he didn’t attract the accolades of football All-American Anthony Poindexter or “Dancing with the Stars” Mirrorball trophy winner Rashad Jennings, Butch Jefferson still made a name for himself at their shared alma mater, Jefferson Forest High School.
Since completing his college football career at Virginia, where he lettered as an offensive lineman in the early 2000s, Jefferson has held many positions inside and outside of football. He was recently named the associate athletic director for student engagement and development at Liberty University.
He served as an academic coordinator in the athletic department at UVa from 2007-13.
Following that, Jefferson held a managerial position at Frito-Lay from 2013-17 and more recently worked in real estate. That was before he received a call from Kristie Beitz, a previous co-worker at UVa who is the senior associate athletic director at Liberty.
“It’s a neat story in how I got back here,” said Jefferson, who also went to graduate school at UVa.
“It was Kristie who reached out to me near the beginning of May and asked me if I would be open to a conversation about getting back into athletics and academics.”
He’ll be heading up the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, an organization with which he was affiliated as a UVa underclassmen.
“With the networking groups that I’m a member of in the Lynchburg area, I’m able to utilize that to create professional development opportunities for the student athletes.”
While he did not reach All-ACC level as a collegian, Jefferson points out that he was rated the No. 12 prospect in Virginia by The Roanoke Times following his senior year at JF.
“After my junior season, I was ranked the No. 7 player in the state and Michael Vick was No. 8. How crazy was that!” he said.
Liberty’s local newcomers
Newcomers to the Flames’ football team this year include 6-foot-6, 335-pound offensive lineman Gage Bassham from Lord Botetourt High School and safety Louis Taylor III from Magna Vista.
Climbing the ladder
After graduating from the University of Richmond, at least one of the reasons that Keith Oddo enrolled at Louisville was the opportunity to prepare for a career in coaching.
After playing in eight games, which included sinking a 3-point field goal in the closing seconds against Virginia Tech in the Cardinals’ last home game of 2020, Oddo has landed a graduate assistant’s job at Akron, which was 24-7 last year.
From 2009-18, Louisville head coach Chris Mack was the coach at Xavier, where current Zips coach John Groce, now in his third season, was one of Mack’s assistants.
Recruiting
An updated ranking of the state’s top football prospects for 2021 by rivals.com shows Tristan Leigh, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Robinson High in Fairfax as the No. 1 prospect in the state.
Ohio State-bound running back TreVeyon Henderson from Hopewell had held that spot.
- Graham High School wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw wrote on Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from UVa, which originally signed his father, Ahmad, who had some legal issues upon arriving in Charlottesville and never played for the Cavaliers.
The older Bradshaw subsequently enrolled at Marshall, where he rushed for close to 3,000 yards in three seasons before spending nine seasons in the NFL that were split between the New York Giants and Indianapolis. Xayvion Bradshaw, who is in the 2022 recruiting class, is listed with six offers by 247Sports.
Odds ’n’ ends
Northside graduate Carlos “Boogie” Basham, listed as a 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman by Wake Forest, is rated the No. 46 college player in the country by ESPN. … Virginia Tech junior Lecitus Smith has been named the No. 8 offensive guard by College Football News in its preseason publication.
