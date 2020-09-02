Doughty College Notebook: Former UVa lineman now working in Liberty's athletic department

While he didn’t attract the accolades of football All-American Anthony Poindexter or “Dancing with the Stars” Mirrorball trophy winner Rashad Jennings, Butch Jefferson still made a name for himself at their shared alma mater, Jefferson Forest High School.

Since completing his college football career at Virginia, where he lettered as an offensive lineman in the early 2000s, Jefferson has held many positions inside and outside of football. He was recently named the associate athletic director for student engagement and development at Liberty University.

He served as an academic coordinator in the athletic department at UVa from 2007-13.

Following that, Jefferson held a managerial position at Frito-Lay from 2013-17 and more recently worked in real estate. That was before he received a call from Kristie Beitz, a previous co-worker at UVa who is the senior associate athletic director at Liberty.

“It’s a neat story in how I got back here,” said Jefferson, who also went to graduate school at UVa.

“It was Kristie who reached out to me near the beginning of May and asked me if I would be open to a conversation about getting back into athletics and academics.”