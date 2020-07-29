Doughty College Notebook: Glenvar's Dunkenberger accepts offer to swim at Tulane

"There's been huge satisfaction in what Glenvar's been able to accomplish."

Dunkenberger, a Highlanders rising senior, said she will be on scholarship at Tulane.

"It was a goal but it wasn't going to be my determining factor," said Dunkenberger, who has better than a 4.0 grade point average for her Glenvar career. "I was more into the atmosphere of the school and the academic opportunity as well as the team culture.

"When I was looking at schools, I was looking at academics first and swimming second."

Recognition

Blacksburg High School lacrosse goalie Zenna Carson, who had her final season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, plans to play in college for Guilford. Carson is one of 33 female recipients of the US Lacrosse Jackie Pitts Award, which is recognizes playesr who "go above and beyond" in service to his/her team, school, and community, according the US Lacrosse website.

Underwhelming

Ocean Lakes High School running back Khalan Laborn, rated the No. 1 football prospect in Virginian by The Roanoke Times in 2016, has been dismissed by Florida State for a violation of team rules.