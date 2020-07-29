Doughty College Notebook: Glenvar's Dunkenberger accepts offer to swim at Tulane

As if it wasn't enough for Glenvar's swim program to win a state championship earlier this year, now the Highlanders can lay claim to a Division I swimming recruit.
Reese Dunkenberger, winner of the 100-yard freestyle and runner-up in the 100 backstroke at the VHSL Class 2 girls state swim meet, made a verbal commitment to Tulane after visiting the campus this past weekend.
"I'd been on campus a couple times but that was the first time I'd been down there in a while," said Dunkenberger, who has family in the New Orleans area.
Dunkenberger's aunt, Beth, spent nine years an assistant women's basketball coach at Tulane after serving as the head coach at Virginia Tech.
"Ever since I was little, I always had the goal of swimming in college and that was a big dream of mine," said Reese Dunkenberger, a product of the Virginia Gators' year-round program. "I've been working toward that since as long as I've been swimming."
"Reese is a tremendous athlete and exceptional student," said Shannon Hall, the Timesland girls swimming coach of the year. "She is also a mentor to many of the swimmers on the Glenvar High School team."
Dunkenberger responded: "[Hall] and Daniel Smith have done a great job. The program has really grown since I swam exhibition in the eighth grade."
"There's been huge satisfaction in what Glenvar's been able to accomplish."
Dunkenberger, a Highlanders rising senior, said she will be on scholarship at Tulane.
"It was a goal but it wasn't going to be my determining factor," said Dunkenberger, who has better than a 4.0 grade point average for her Glenvar career. "I was more into the atmosphere of the school and the academic opportunity as well as the team culture.
"When I was looking at schools, I was looking at academics first and swimming second."
Recognition
Blacksburg High School lacrosse goalie Zenna Carson, who had her final season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, plans to play in college for Guilford. Carson is one of 33 female recipients of the US Lacrosse Jackie Pitts Award, which is recognizes playesr who "go above and beyond" in service to his/her team, school, and community, according the US Lacrosse website.
Underwhelming
Ocean Lakes High School running back Khalan Laborn, rated the No. 1 football prospect in Virginian by The Roanoke Times in 2016, has been dismissed by Florida State for a violation of team rules.
He played in 10 games last year, rushing for 297 yards and four touchdowns, but was suspended for the final two games of the season and had been sent home prior to a bowl game earlier in his career. Two of his TDs came when FSU beat Alabama State 49-12 last November.
Moving on
Ja'Quay Hubbard, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive lineman, is transferring from Virginia to West Virginia. Hubbard, a four-star recruit coming out of Sharpsville (Pa.) High School, played in early-season games against Pittsburgh and William and Mary and will be a redshirt freshman.
Watching
Virginia offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer and wide receiver Terrell Jana have been named to the 2020 Wuerffel Award watch list. UVa is the only school with two players on the list. Named for 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerfell of Florida State, it recognizes community service. Also on the list is Hidden Valley graduate Tyriq Harris, who now plays at Charlotte.
Bonanza
New James Madison University coach Mark Byington, a Salem High graduate, has transfers on his roster from Lousiana-Monroe, Mount St. Mary's, San Diego State, Wyoming and Cincinnati.
One returner on the roster is Julien Wooden from Northside, who averaged 5.0 points for the Dukes last year, when he was fifth on the team in minutes played with 19.2 minutes per game. He also started in 10 games.
(Subhead)
Mitch Burns, a 6-foot-7 forward for Patrick Henry High School in its pre-coronavirus bid for a boys state basketball championship, has accepted an invitation to play at Shepherd (W.Va.) University. His mother had played at Marshall.
According to dad, Todd Burns, Mitch was pursued by several Division II programs, of which Shepherd is one, but recruiting was made difficult by closed campuses and coaches limited to phone calls.
The virus and UVa alums
Productive UVa linebacker Jordan Mack, who was signed by the Charlotte Panthers as free agent after going undrafted, has elected not to play this season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. His older brother, who played at Richmond, is serving as a graduate assistant at Virginia.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the New York Jets placed former Cavaliers cornerback Bryce Hall, the team’s 2020 fifth-round draft pick, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with rookie DB Shyheim Carter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!