Doughty College Notebook: Salem's Barnette brothers both get new coaching assignments

Former Salem High School and University of Richmond football star Reggie Barnette has been chosen to head the high school basketball team at Fork Union Military Academy.
John Shuman, the longtime postgraduate football coach at Fork Union and currently the FUMA athletic director, said Barnette will be assisted by former University of Virginia star Sean Singletary.
Barnette was a basketball standout at Salem High School.
Barnette’s twin brother, Stephen, has joined the football staff at Towson University, where he will be an offensive quality-control coach. He had been an assistant on FUMA’s postgraduate football team.
Reggie Barnette also will serve as an assistant to FUMA high school football coach Mark Shuman, a former Virginia Tech offensive lineman whose first team won seven games in 2019 and participated in postseason play.
The postgraduate football coach is Frank Arritt, nephew of iconic Fork Union basketball coach Fletcher Arritt.
“We’ve hired from within,” John Shuman said. “We had good success last year [by] keeping it in the house.”
A second Shuman son, Ryan, is the director of strength and conditioning for Tech’s football program.
FUMA’s postgraduate basketball coach is Seth Wilson, who previously was the coach at the Covenant School in Charlottesville and works at the scorer’s table for University of Virginia basketball games.
Recruiting
- John Shuman said that Virginia football target Lorenzo Terry, a 6-foot-5 defensive end from Varina High School, is prepping at Fork Union after committing to UVa in the fall of 2019.
- According to 247Sports, Virginia Tech has emerged as one of the leaders for prize basketball recruit Jarace Walker, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound sophomore from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He has been rated the No. 6 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.
Michigan and Maryland are other programs with whom Watson has been mentioned prominently. According to 247, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are the only Tech players to have had similar ratings at the same stage.
- Virginia has made the final three for Taine Murray, a 6-foot-7 wing from New Zealand whose list also includes Maryland and Stanford, according to 247 Sports. One of coach Tony Bennett’s staff members, Kirk Penney, played professionally in New Zealand and was consulted in UVa’s recruiting of a fellow Kiwi, Jack Salt.
A report Wednesday indicated that Murray will play in New Zealand this year but will not be paid, making him eligible to play in college in 2021-22, when Virginia, for one, will have an available scholarship.
- Bryce Hopkins, a consensus top-40 prospect, has backed out of a commitment to Louisville out of concern that the Cardinals may be charged with recruiting violations, according to various services.
Early line
The 247Sports site has Wake Forest defensive lineman Carlos Basham from Northside High School as the No. 27 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is listed as an “edge” rusher.
Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, who is passing up his senior year, is projected as the No. 9 overall pick by 247Sports and No. 11 by Sportsnaut, which has Basham at No. 30.
Jamari Peacock, the UVa fullback who recently entered the transfer portal, is listed by Mel Kiper and others as one of the top five fullback prospects for the 2021 draft.
