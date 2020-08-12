Doughty College Notebook: Salem's Barnette brothers both get new coaching assignments

Former Salem High School and University of Richmond football star Reggie Barnette has been chosen to head the high school basketball team at Fork Union Military Academy.

John Shuman, the longtime postgraduate football coach at Fork Union and currently the FUMA athletic director, said Barnette will be assisted by former University of Virginia star Sean Singletary.

Barnette was a basketball standout at Salem High School.

Barnette’s twin brother, Stephen, has joined the football staff at Towson University, where he will be an offensive quality-control coach. He had been an assistant on FUMA’s postgraduate football team.

Reggie Barnette also will serve as an assistant to FUMA high school football coach Mark Shuman, a former Virginia Tech offensive lineman whose first team won seven games in 2019 and participated in postseason play.

The postgraduate football coach is Frank Arritt, nephew of iconic Fork Union basketball coach Fletcher Arritt.

“We’ve hired from within,” John Shuman said. “We had good success last year [by] keeping it in the house.”

A second Shuman son, Ryan, is the director of strength and conditioning for Tech’s football program.