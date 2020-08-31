Doughty: John Thompson left a lasting impression with anyone who crossed his path

Ralph Sampson doesn’t hesitate when asked for his first impressions of John Thompson.
“All I could think about was how big he was,” said Sampson, who is nothing short of 7 foot 4.
“As we know now, he was larger than life otherwise.”
Sampson’s introduction to Thompson, who died at the age of 78 his family announced Monday, came when Thompson stopped by the Sampsons’ Harrisonburg home on an official recruiting visit.
“You build up relationships over a period of time,” Sampson said. “You get to know somebody as a person and not just a coach. He was very special to be sure.”
Georgetown was not one of the finalists when Sampson announced his choice in the spring of 1979.
“It wasn’t in my top four, honestly,” Sampson said. “It wasn’t close because the Big East hadn’t been established at that point in a big way.
“I considered [Georgetown] because he was one of the few African-American coaches at the college level. It was the same with Larry Farmer and UCLA. They came to visit as well.
“If it had come a different time, he’s [Thompson] definitely somebody I would have played for.”
In 1982, Thompson and Sampson were principals in one of the most celebrated showdowns of that era, when then-No. 1 Virginia defeated No. 3 Georgetown 68-63 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland.
It featured two of the elite players of that era, Sampson, who was a senior, and Hoyas sophomore Patrick Ewing. At that point, Sampson was the two-time national player of the year and would earn the same honor a third time at the end of the 82-83 season.
The game went down to the wire and there was immediate talk of a rematch, which never occurred.
“We just want to make it to the Final Four,” a somewhat testy Thompson said after the game. “We don’t care who we play.”
As it turned out, it was almost nine years before the Cavs and Hoyas met again, when Virginia beat Georgetown 76-66 in triple overtime in the ACC-Big East Challenge in Greensboro.
Another nine years elapsed until they again went three overtime before Georgetown won 115-111 in Charlottesville 2000. By then, Thompson had retired and been replaced by Craig Esherick.
Thompson’s only appearance at UVa was in 1978 for a 70-68 NIT loss at University Hall, the Cavaliers’ home floor at the time.
Sampson arrived in Charlottesville the following fall.
“I’ve been reminiscing about Coach Thompson since I got up this morning,” Sampson said Monday. “Whenever I would run into him, at an NBA game or at an NCAA, I would pay my respects.
“Playing in that [1982] game was a special moment in time.”
Thompson had few known contacts in Southwest Virginia, but several members of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club remember him speaking to that group during his early years at Georgetown.
Before entering the college ranks, Thompson was the head basketball coach at St. Anthony Catholic High School in Washington, D.C.
Chuck Snowden, father of Virginia football standout Charles Snowden, was a St. Anthony student at the time.
“He was a hell of a presence around our school, and we had some incredible teams during his tenure,” Chuck Snowden said. “He was an amazing man and orator.
“He was talking about social justice and equal opportunity and fairness way back then. I thought he should have run for mayor of Washington, and he would have won.”
That might have been good news for Washington, but not for college basketball, where Thompson retired with 596 wins, which had an impact on the whole country.
