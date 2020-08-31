Doughty: John Thompson left an lasting impression with anyone who crossed his path

Ralph Sampson doesn't hesitate when asked for his first impressions of John Thompson.

"All I could think about was how big he was," said Sampson, who is nothing short of 7 foot 4.

"As we know now, he was larger than life otherwise."

Sampson's introduction to Thompson, who died on Monday at the age of 78, came when Thompson stopped by the Sampsons' Harrisonburg home on an official recruiting visit.

"You build up relationships over a period of time," Sampson said. "You get to know somebody as a person and not just a coach. He was very special to be sure."

Georgetown was not one of the finalists when Sampson announced his choice in the spring of 1979.

"It wasn't in my top four, honestly," Sampson said. "It wasn't close because the Big East hadn't been established at that point in a big way.

"I considered [Georgetown] because he was one of the few African-American coaches at the college level. It was the same with Larry Farmer and UCLA. They came to visit as well.

"If it had come a different time, he's [Thompson] definitely somebody I would have played for."