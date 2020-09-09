Doughty's College Notebook: Former Cavalier named director of diversity at University of the Cumberlands

As classmates and football teammates at Jefferson Forest High School and the University of Virginia, Butch Jefferson and Jerton Evans may not have realized they were headed on a similar career path.
"He's definitely my brother," Evans said Tuesday. "Whenever I was headed through hard times, I went to Mama and Papa J's."
Shortly after Jefferson's recent appointment as associate athletic director for student-athlete engagement and development at Liberty University, the University of the Cumberland recently announced the appointment of Evans as Director of Diversity and Multiculturalism.
"I've gone from being an English teacher to being in the [school] president's cabinet," Evans said Wednesday.
The University of the Cumberlands is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, not far from the Virginia and North Carolina state lines.
Evans is married to Krystal Evans, the women's basketball coach at Lincoln Memorial University from 2014-2019. Krystal, the daughter of former Liberty University women's basketball head coach Rick Reeves, was a classmate of Evans' at Jefferson Forest.
Rick Reeves also had head-coaching stints at Southern Mississippi and Gardner-Webb. He now serves as the women's head coach at the University of the Cumberlands, where Jerton Evans has assisted him and plans to remain in that role. Krystal Evans also is an assistant coach for the women's team at the university.
Evans also served as the head football coach at Claiborne High School in Kentucky for one season in 2015. Evans and his wife have three daughters.
- The new Lincoln Memorial women's coach is Devan Carter, a Pittsylvania County product who played on the men's team at Elon and was a boys' assistant at Hargrave Military Academy when that roster included future Louisville star Montrezl Harrell.
California days
Fifth-round pick Joe Reed, a former Virginia wide receiver, is listed as the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 1 kick returner for their NFL opener.
Recruiting
The Virginia men's basketball team received a visit over the weekend from Trey Kaufman, a 6-foot-7 forward from Sellersburg, Indiana who was Gatorade's choice as the Indiana player of the year for 2019-2020.
Kaufman also visited North Carolina and has narrowed the field, including Indiana, Purdue and Indiana State. He averaged 25.8 points and 9.6 rebounds this past season.
Trevor Keels, a guard from Paul VI in Fairfax, announced Wednesday his three finalists are Duke, UVa and Villanova.
Austin Nunez, a 6-2 guard from San Antonio, has been quoted in stockrisers.com as saying UVa "likes me a lot." Rivals rates Nunez as the No. 75 prospect in the 2022 class.
