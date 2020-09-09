Doughty's College Notebook: Former Cavalier named director of diversity at University of the Cumberlands

As classmates and football teammates at Jefferson Forest High School and the University of Virginia, Butch Jefferson and Jerton Evans may not have realized they were headed on a similar career path.

"He's definitely my brother," Evans said Tuesday. "Whenever I was headed through hard times, I went to Mama and Papa J's."

Shortly after Jefferson's recent appointment as associate athletic director for student-athlete engagement and development at Liberty University, the University of the Cumberland recently announced the appointment of Evans as Director of Diversity and Multiculturalism.

"I've gone from being an English teacher to being in the [school] president's cabinet," Evans said Wednesday.

The University of the Cumberlands is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, not far from the Virginia and North Carolina state lines.

Evans is married to Krystal Evans, the women's basketball coach at Lincoln Memorial University from 2014-2019. Krystal, the daughter of former Liberty University women's basketball head coach Rick Reeves, was a classmate of Evans' at Jefferson Forest.