Doughty's College Notebook: UNC's Roy Williams joins ACC's 70-and-over club

Peacock, listed at 6 feet and 245 pounds, has played in 40 games over the past three years, primarily as a blocker. He had two rushing attempts during his career and likely would have been unaffected by Simpson’s arrival.

Moving

Liam Kauthen, a starting inside linebacker for VMI last season, is transferring to James Madison. Kauthen, who had 55 tackles as a redshirt freshman last season, tweeted last week that he got news that he will be immediately eligible for the upcoming season. The Dukes will not play a Colonial Athletic Association schedule but are still planning to play this fall as an independent.

Recruiting

Oklahoma has taken a football commitment from Damond Harmon, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive end from Highland Springs High School who is rated the No. 16 prospect in Virginia by rivals.com, which lists him with 25 offers.

In basketball

Jalen Warley, a 6-foot-4 combination guard from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, has indicated he will announce his college choice Thursday. He has been mentioned in connection with six ACC schools, with Florida State the presumed leader over UVa and others.