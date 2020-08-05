Doughty's College Notebook: UNC's Roy Williams joins ACC's 70-and-over club

When North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams turned 70 last week, he became the newest member of the ACC’s 70-and-over club.
Only three days later, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton turned 72. Jim Boeheim of Syracuse is 75, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes are 73 and Miami’s Jim Larranaga is 70.
Only one other ACC coach is in his 60s. Notre Dame’s Mike Brey is 61. Second-year Virginia Tech coach Mike Young is next at 57.
Tony Bennett, preparing for his 12th season as Virginia coach, is 51. He’s the fourth-youngest ACC coach behind Josh Pastner, Jeff Capel and Kevin Keatts.
Mack Brown, who is in his second tenure as North Carolina’s football coach, turns 69 later this month. Duke’s David Cutcliffe also has a birthday this month, when he will turn 66 on Aug. 16.
Frank Solich of Ohio University and previously of Nebraska is the oldest FBS football coach at 74.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente turned 44 on July 30, and Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall is 54. The youngest ACC football head coach is Florida State newcomer Mike Norvell, who is 38.
Transferring
Only days after running back Shane Simpson announced he is transferring to Virginia, Cavaliers’ backup Jamari Peacock has entered the transfer portal.
Peacock, listed at 6 feet and 245 pounds, has played in 40 games over the past three years, primarily as a blocker. He had two rushing attempts during his career and likely would have been unaffected by Simpson’s arrival.
Moving
Liam Kauthen, a starting inside linebacker for VMI last season, is transferring to James Madison. Kauthen, who had 55 tackles as a redshirt freshman last season, tweeted last week that he got news that he will be immediately eligible for the upcoming season. The Dukes will not play a Colonial Athletic Association schedule but are still planning to play this fall as an independent.
Recruiting
Oklahoma has taken a football commitment from Damond Harmon, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive end from Highland Springs High School who is rated the No. 16 prospect in Virginia by rivals.com, which lists him with 25 offers.
In basketball
Jalen Warley, a 6-foot-4 combination guard from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, has indicated he will announce his college choice Thursday. He has been mentioned in connection with six ACC schools, with Florida State the presumed leader over UVa and others.
Louisville took a men’s basketball commitment July 31 from 6-9 Eric Van Heijden from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. Van Heijden is listed with 16 offers, including Boston College and Wake Forest among ACC programs.
All-name team
Duke’s football staff has taken a commitment from Placide Djungu-Sungu, a safety from Arlington, Texas, who has a three-star rating and excels in track and field.
Waiting their turn
Unable to play this spring as juniors but headed for ACC baseball play in 2022 are Lebanon High School teammates Matt Buchanan and Preston Steele.
Buchanan, a left-handed pitcher, was named Bristol Herald-Courier player of the year in 2019, and Steele made the all-area team as a designated hitter. Buchanan has committed to UVa and Steele to Virginia Tech.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!