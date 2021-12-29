Draper boosts No. 10 Roanoke over Covenant

Outside shots were not falling for the Roanoke College men's basketball team Wednesday.

But Kasey Draper made an impact in the paint.

The Northside High School graduate scored 30 points and snared 10 rebounds to help the 10th-ranked Maroons rally past Covenant 59-51 at the Cregger Center on the first day of the Cregger Invitational.

"My teammates did a good job finding me in the middle, and I was able to convert when I was around the rim," Draper said.

Roanoke (8-2) was just 2 of 18 from 3-point range against Covenant's matchup zone defense.

"We were getting good looks. The ball just wasn't falling," said Roanoke guard Efosa U-Edosomwan, who had 10 points. "So we just tried to work inside out. … Kasey got going."

Covenant (6-3) led 26-23 at halftime. But the 6-foot-4 Draper scored 20 points in the second half.

Draper was 11 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 9 in the second half, and 8 of 14 from the free-throw line.

"He's so smart," Scots coach Neal Young said. "He knows how to get to his spot no matter what defense you play. Our matchup zone is tricky and I thought he just kind of figured it out [in the second half]."

Roanoke won despite shooting just 41.1% from the field, 11.1% from 3-point range and 52.4% from the free-throw line.

"We were able to rely on our defense," Draper said. "We put in all the time on defense during practice [so] that we can rely on that on a bad shooting day."

"If the ball's not falling, you have to turn around and say, ‘OK, we've got to find a way to win the game in a grind-it-out affair,’" Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said. "To hold those guys to 51, … I was proud of our guys for how they responded."

Roanoke bounced back from a 75-67 loss to Dubuque in Florida on Dec. 20.

"We played better defensively today than we did last time," Nunley said.

With the visitors from Georgia leading 32-31 with 12:34 to go, Roanoke went on a 12-0 run to grab a 43-32 lead with 9:31 remaining. Roanoke led the rest of the way.

Roanoke freshman reserve Zach Rosenthal began the run with the Maroons' only 3-pointer of the second half. Draper scored the next five points. U-Edosomwan capped the run with two baskets.

U-Edosomwan scored eight of his 10 points in the second half.

Covenant's Brady Palmer made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 45-42 with 6:23 to go.

But Draper and U-Edosomwan each made two free throws to extend the lead to 49-42.

Roanoke was just 11 of 21 from the free-throw line.

"That's been a problem for us all year," U-Edosomwan said. "We've got to hit more."

Covenant shot 50% from the field in the first half but just 28% in the second half.

"Their physicality over the course of 40 minutes just kind of wore on us," Young said. "They're really physical at every spot. … You've got to work harder to get looks against them.

"Every shot is contested."

The Scots were just 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

Covenant forward Promise Igbanu scored 19 points. He was 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 5 in the first half.

The Maroons outrebounded the Scots 41-29. Roanoke's Ethan Rohan snared a game-high 13 rebounds.

Roanoke grabbed 16 offensive rebounds.

"It's hard to match up for box-outs in a zone, so we were really crashing the boards offensively," Draper said.

The Cregger Invitational was changed from a two-day, four-team tournament to a three-day, round-robin format after Keene State and Messiah withdrew because of COVID-19 issues and only one replacement (Buena Vista) could be booked.

Covenant will play Buena Vista (Iowa) at 2 p.m. Thursday, with Roanoke playing Buena Vista at noon Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.