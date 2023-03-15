Northside graduate Kasey Draper of Roanoke College has been named one of 10 finalists for the Jostens Trophy, which is presented annually to a Division III men's basketball player from around the nation for his basketball and academic talents and community service.

Draper, a senior, averaged 17.3 points and 6.6 rebounds this year. He has a 4.0 GPA.

The other men's finalists are from Keystone, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Carleton, Wheaton, Lasell, Keene State, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Hardin-Simmons and Coe.

The men's and women's Josten awards are presented by the Rotary Club of Salem. The winners will be announced on March 23.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Kagey honored for academics

Faith Christian graduate Catherine Kagey of Randolph-Macon has been named a third-team Division III Academic All-American by the nation's college sports information directors.

The junior has a 4.0 GPA.

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Worley a finalist for national award

Kentucky's Raena Worley of Riner has been named one of six finalists for the AAI Award, which goes to the senior gymnast of the year.

Worley, who took 12th in the all-around at the NCAA championships last year, has tallied 19 all-around victories in her four years at Kentucky. She has won six all-around titles this year.

WOMEN'S SWIMMING

UVa wins two relays at NCAAs

The Virginia foursome of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass broke the American and NCAA records with their winning time of 1:31.51 in the 200-yard medley relay Wednesday on the first night of the NCAA championships in Knoxville, Tenn.

Olivia Bray (Lord Botetourt) was part of the Texas quartet that took third.

The UVa foursome of Aimee Canny, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann and Ella Nelson won the 800 freestyle relay, breaking UVa and pool records with a time of 6:49.82.

Bray was part of the Texas foursome that took third in that relay. The Virginia Tech foursome of Emma Atkinson, Carmen Weiler Sastre, Sarah Shackelford and Emily Claesson was 14th.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Jobe 18th at NCAAs

Washington and Lee's Dalton Jobe finished 18th overall in the prelims of the 200 individual medley at the NCAA Division III championships in Greensboro, N.C.

He broke W&L and ODAC records with his time of 1:50.11. He did not make the final.

BASEBALL

JMU 9, VMI 3

Mason Dunaway and Fenwick Trimble each had three hits and one RBI to lead the Dukes (11-7) past the Keydets (10-8) on Wednesday in Lexington.

Rider 5, Radford 3

Jack Winsett had a two-RBI single in the eighth inning to give Rider (11-5) a win over the host Highlanders (7-10) on Wednesday.

W&L 11, Eastern Mennonite 4

Campbell Charneco had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Generals (10-3, 4-1 ODAC) past the Royals (4-12, 0-3) on Wednesday in Harrisonburg.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 13, Mary Washington 11

Luke Kammerman scored four goals Wednesday to lead the Maroons (4-4) past the Eagles (4-4) in Salem.

Matthew Albertson scored with 13:09 left in the fourth quarter to give Roanoke an 11-10 lead. Kammerman scored with 9:32 left to extend the lead to 12-10.