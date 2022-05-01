Dressler heading to Jets, Steelers minicamps

Tyler Dressler was disappointed but undaunted Sunday.

The Covington High School and University of Richmond graduate was not expecting to be chosen in the NFL draft but had hoped to be signed as a priority free agent, meaning an undrafted free agent who is valued enough by an NFL team to be offered guaranteed money.

The linebacker did not receive a priority offer. But he is still heading to a rookie minicamp — two of them, in fact.

Dressler will get to make an impression at the New York Jets' rookie minicamp this week, then will head to the Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie minicamp next week. Since he is not a draft pick or a priority free agent, he is free to participate in multiple minicamps.

"I'm a little disappointed I didn't sign an undrafted free agent deal," he said Sunday in a phone interview. "Hopefully I can land a future home in one of the organizations.

"At least I got an opportunity to go make an impact. … It's a lot further than most individuals.

"But with that being said, I'm not satisfied. I've always been the underdog, coming out of Covington, coming out of Richmond — a small FCS school. So I'm just going to … scratch and claw and fight for my life."

Dressler said three teams told his agent during the draft Saturday that they wanted him as a priority free agent. But once the draft concluded, no such offer came.

So Dressler accepted the Steelers' invitation Saturday night after the seven-round, three-day draft ended.

"I was expecting a priority free agency deal [with Pittsburgh]," he said. "Some coaches on the coaching staff wanted it, the other ones were unsure. So … they want to see me in camp before they give me anything, which I understand. I'm a small-school kid; they want to see how I compete at the big level.

"It hurts. It stings a little bit. Puts a chip on my shoulder."

He accepted the Jets' invitation Sunday. He said the Washington Commanders also were interested in him going to their minicamp this week, but he opted for the Jets.

Dressler was a three-time All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team pick at FCS member Richmond, recording 249 career tackles.

"I had a lot of production personally at Richmond, but the team overall maybe just didn't meet [NFL teams'] qualifications," he said. "There's a lot of guys going [pro] this year because of the extra COVID year, so the atmosphere's a little bit more competitive. … A lot of people took an extra year of eligibility, so there's a lot more people trying to go to the NFL this year."

He had 104 tackles and four sacks as a junior in 2019. He had 29 tackles and one sack in four games as a senior in Richmond’s postponed, abbreviated season in the spring of 2021.

Dressler earned his bachelor’s degree in health care studies last May. But he returned to Richmond for his extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA Division I Council had granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. He recorded 92 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2 ½ sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble as a graduate student last fall.

