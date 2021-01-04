Early 3-point barrage helps Radford get win over Hampton

Hampton trimmed that 15-point first half lead to 56-52 with 13:11 left in the game, but didn’t score again until Russell Dean hit a pair of field goals five minutes later.

“Early on in that second half they were pushing it with great pace, they got a transition three then got two offensive rebounds, both of which we hadn’t given up a lot of in the first half,” Jones said. “it was obvious they were going to try to be who they are, which is push the ball and crash the offensive glass. We were able to stop that.”

Radford limited Hampton forward Davion Warren, who leads the Big South in scoring with 19.7 points per game, to 7 points. Warren got into some early foul trouble and was 0 of 5 with two turnovers in the first half. He was on the court for much of the second half, but only finished with 10 points and two rebounds.

“Warren is a tremendous scorer and we knew he was going to come out in the second half very aggressive,” Jones said. “I thought Dravon bothered him a lot. He did a pretty good job making him have to shoot over some length. Dray’s got some really long arms and he can move his feet when he wants to.”

Hampton’s other starting forward Dajour Dickens was in foul trouble for much of the game as well.