Early 3-point barrage helps Radford get win over Hampton

Radford let it rain for the outside with seven 3-pointers in the first half against Hampton on Monday night. It was one shy of the Highlanders season-high as they jumped out to a 15-point lead.
The Highlanders didn’t have the same kind of shooting touch in the second half — they were 2 of 12 — but still managed to win comfortably, 79-66. They improved to 4-0 at home and 4-1 in the Big South conference (5-6 overall).
Radford’s barrage of 3-pointers in the first half came without their leading 3-point shooter Quinton Morton-Robertson, who was sidelined due to COVID protocols. The team came into the game averaging just 5.2 3-pointers a game.
“We got shot happy (in the second half),” Radford coach Mike Jones said, with a laugh. “No question, but then we settled down. The team that we’ve been is a team that’s got to the free throw line whether we are throwing it into the post or driving the basketball, we got our rhythm back attacking the paint.”
Radford finished the game with 34 points from the paint and was 14 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Dravon Mangum had a double-double with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was one of three players in double-digits — Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam each had 16 points — and Ali led the team with eight assists.
Hampton trimmed that 15-point first half lead to 56-52 with 13:11 left in the game, but didn’t score again until Russell Dean hit a pair of field goals five minutes later.
“Early on in that second half they were pushing it with great pace, they got a transition three then got two offensive rebounds, both of which we hadn’t given up a lot of in the first half,” Jones said. “it was obvious they were going to try to be who they are, which is push the ball and crash the offensive glass. We were able to stop that.”
Radford limited Hampton forward Davion Warren, who leads the Big South in scoring with 19.7 points per game, to 7 points. Warren got into some early foul trouble and was 0 of 5 with two turnovers in the first half. He was on the court for much of the second half, but only finished with 10 points and two rebounds.
“Warren is a tremendous scorer and we knew he was going to come out in the second half very aggressive,” Jones said. “I thought Dravon bothered him a lot. He did a pretty good job making him have to shoot over some length. Dray’s got some really long arms and he can move his feet when he wants to.”
Hampton’s other starting forward Dajour Dickens was in foul trouble for much of the game as well.
The 7-footer played only nine minutes in the first half and went back to the bench after picking up a third foul with 14:48 to go. He picked up a fourth foul a minute after re-entering the game midway through the half.
It was Ali who got Radford’s offense going in the first half. He knocked down a 3-pointer with 14:19 left to go in half from the top of the key to give his team a 13-9 lead. The true freshman came into the game with only seven 3-pointers (26.9% shooting), but hit two in the first six minutes.
The Highlanders extended the lead with a 10-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Bryan Hart and Keishon Porter. It was Porter’s first 3-pointer of the season.
Radford led 46-34 at the half with nine different players scoring at least one field goal.
“That’s the kind of team that we are, a team that likes to get everyone involved,” Morgan said. “I wouldn’t say we really have a star player. We move the ball really well and have a lot of team players. When we do that, we get pumped up.”