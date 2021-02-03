Emory & Henry hires Mike Gentry

Emory & Henry announced the hiring of former Virginia Tech associate athletic director for athletic performance Mike Gentry as its head strength and conditioning coach Wednesday.

Gentry retired from Virginia Tech after the 2015 football season, which was Frank Beamer's final season as football coach. Gentry worked for Tech for 29 years. He oversaw the strength and conditioning of all of Tech's teams, but he played an integral role as the architect of the strength program for the football team under Beamer.

He was inducted into the USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010.

Emory & Henry football coach Curt Newsome worked with Gentry when Newsome was on Beamer's staff.

"I wasn't looking for a job, but when I got a call from [Wasps athletic director] Anne Crutchfield, it felt like it was meant to be," Gentry said in a school news release. "Curt Newsome coached my son at Virginia Tech, and I know what kind of man he is."

Emory and Henry, a member of NCAA Division III and the ODAC, plans to become a provisional Division II member in the 2021-22 school year.